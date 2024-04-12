Panel Discussion: The Complicated Legacy of Francis Scott Key

St. John’s College will host “The Legacy of Francis Scott Key, Class of 1796,” a panel discussion, on Wednesday, April 17. This event organized by the College History Task Force will discuss the complicated legacy of Francis Scott Key, founder of the St. John’s College Alumni Association, and the college’s most famous—and perhaps most controversial—graduate. The panel will be moderated by Chanel Compton Johnson, Executive Director of the Banneker-Douglass Museum. Panelists include Professor Mark Clague, author of the 2022 cultural biography of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” O Say Can You Hear?, Marc Leepson, author of the 2014 Francis Scott Key biography What So Proudly We Hailed, and Professor William Thomas, author of the 2020 history of freedom suits, A Question of Freedom.

“I hope that many members of the Annapolis community, along with St. John’s College students, staff, faculty, and alumni attend the panel, either in person or online,” says St. John’s College President Nora Demleitner. “This is an opportunity for us to recognize and learn from our history, beginning with one of our most significant alumni.”

The panel will be held Wednesday, April 17, 7:30 p.m. ET at St. John’s College, Mellon Hall, Francis Scott Key Auditorium, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401. The panel is free and open to the public and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The panel will also be livestreamed to YouTube. Following the discussion, there will be a question period. Questions for the panelists may be submitted in advance or during the panel to [email protected].

Copies of the authors’ books are available for purchase at the St. John’s College bookstore. A book signing will be held Wednesday, April 17, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the bookstore located in Humphreys Hall, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401. The book signing is free and open to the public.

“Viewed from 2024, Key’s life seems to be a series of contradictions,” says board member and College History Task Force Chair Adrian Trevisan (A84). “For example, as a lawyer, he represented enslaved Black people pro bono in suits seeking their freedom, and but also represented slave owners in such suits for pay. We hope this panel gives our community historical context to understand these apparent contradictions and leads to informed discussions and questions.”

This discussion is organized by the College History Task Force, which has received grants from the State of Maryland and the France-Merrick Foundation to research and publish a report with a focus on the men for whom the 16 of the oldest buildings on the Annapolis campus are named, and their relation to enslaved and indigenous people. The report is expected to be published later this year. The task force is seeking the community’s input on how the college should acknowledge Key and others. The task force will use these comments in formulating recommendations to the Board of Visitors and Governors on how the college’s history should be acknowledged.

Visit sjc.edu/keypanel more information.

