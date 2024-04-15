May Day Is Coming to Annapolis!

Continuing an annual tradition in Annapolis, the 69th Annual May Day Basket competition, sponsored by the Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne, will be held on Monday, May 1, 2024.

For 69 years, the Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne has sponsored a May Day Basket contest where residents and businesses in Annapolis are encouraged to arrange baskets of fresh-cut flowers to display. The Garden Club presents Blue Ribbons for the best baskets in Downtown and Murray Hill neighborhoods.

“Seeing the May baskets on display in Annapolis is a collective feeling of the warm summer sun on your face,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. You wait all year for the signs of spring, and when the baskets are hung on the doors on May 1, you know the snow and winter weather are gone for good.”

Residential arrangements must be in baskets and include a card indicating the name of the participant. Merchants can use a container that reflects an element of their business. Children are encouraged to make baskets and will be judged in a special category. Please attach a card with the child’s name and age to their basket. All displays must include first and last name and be out by 10 a.m. on May 1 for judging by Garden Club members. Adult blue ribbon winners will receive an invitation to a special May Day Tea on Thursday, May 3.

Post photos of your favorite baskets on social media and use #MayDayAnnapolis2024.

