Homestead Gardens
Local News

Luminis Health Names New CFO

Stephanie Schnittger has been appointed the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Luminis Health, a non-profit regional health system serving 1.8 million people in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties, the Eastern Shore, and beyond. 

In her role, Schnittger will provide strategic direction and oversight to various financial aspects of Luminis Health, including Financial Operations, Budgeting, Planning and Analysis, Reimbursement, Revenue Cycle, Managed Care, Treasury, Capital Projects and Financing, Real Estate, and Supply Chain. 

With more than 25 years of experience in healthcare finance, Schnittger brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Luminis Health. She has held senior leadership positions at Sentara Health and Inova Health System, where she led financial initiatives and contributed significantly to their growth and success. 

“We are excited to welcome Stephanie Schnittger to Luminis Health,” said Tori Bayless, CEO of Luminis Health. “Stephanie is a seasoned financial leader with a proven track record in resource management within the healthcare sector. Her consistent achievement of operational excellence across various business units and divisions will play a crucial role in advancing the health system’s financial strategy to achieve our ambitious Vision 2030 goals, as we continue to invest in the health and wellbeing of our organization and community.”

“I am honored to join the Luminis Health Team,” said Stephanie Schnittger, CFO of Luminis Health. “I look forward to executing a comprehensive long-term strategy that strengthens our financial position, ultimately benefiting our team members, patients, their families, and ensuring we remain a valuable asset to the communities we serve.”

Stephanie graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Dayton in Ohio. She received her CPA license from the State of Ohio.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

