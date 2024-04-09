Londontowne Symphony: Brilliance Unleashed on April 14th!

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra is pleased to feature both the Ballet Theatre of Maryland and the winners of the 10th Annual Young Artist Concerto competition and rousing music from the classical repertoire: L’amant anonyme Overture by Boulogne, Firebird Suite by Stravinsky, and Bolero by Ravel.

The Young Artist Concerto competition, open to high school students in Maryland, was held last November. In addition to the opportunity to learn from and perform as a soloist with members of the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra, an established and acclaimed symphonic orchestra, each winner will receive a $250 award at the concert.

“The musical caliber of the high school students who competed was astounding,” said Music Director/Conductor of the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra Dr. Anna Binneweg. “We can see that classical music has a bright future in Maryland.”

Competition winners who will perform in Brilliance Unleased:

Yixhuan Li, a 14-year-old violinist from Rockville

Tessa Miller, a 16-year-old pianist from Silver Spring

Issac Won, a 14-year-old trumpeter from Potomac

The Ballet Theatre of Maryland is a professional company that aims to inspire audiences through the transforming power of American dance. The Ballet Theatre celebrates classical dance, new and talented dancers, rising stars in the company, and new classical and contemporary choreographic works. More about the Ballet Theatre: https://www.balletmaryland.org/

Tickets for Brilliance Unleashed are just $25 – and free for students of all ages. Tickets are available from the Maryland Hall website at the door or at this link: https://marylandhall.thundertix.com/orders/new?performance_id=2951009.

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra is conducted by Dr. Anna Binneweg. As Music Director/Conductor and the Anne Arundel Community College Symphony Orchestra and a frequent guest conductor on the national and international scene, Dr. Binneweg repeatedly captures audiences with her enthusiasm and passion for music. Putting her musicians in the spotlight, she brings out the best in them. Dr. Binneweg’s programs and performances are alluring, engaging and attract audiences of all ages, particularly making classical repertoire appealing to all audiences.

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra brings Central Maryland residents the excitement and passion that only live music can create. The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra provides high-quality, family-friendly, affordable classical and light classical concerts for the enrichment and enjoyment of Central Maryland residents of all ages and backgrounds, and provides an opportunity for professional, student and community musicians to learn and grow under professional and experienced leadership.

Learn more at https://www.lso-music.org.

