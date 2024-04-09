April 9, 2024
Annapolis, US 68 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Green is Ready to Kick Gas Again Risk or Reward: Navigating the Psychology of Online Casino Gaming Music Students: $5K Scholarship Up For Grabs From AM-FM Londontowne Symphony: Brilliance Unleashed on April 14th! Shady Side Rabies Alert
Life In The Area

Londontowne Symphony: Brilliance Unleashed on April 14th!

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra is pleased to feature both the Ballet Theatre of Maryland and the winners of the 10th Annual Young Artist Concerto competition and rousing music from the classical repertoire: L’amant anonyme Overture by Boulogne, Firebird Suite by Stravinsky, and Bolero by Ravel.

The Young Artist Concerto competition, open to high school students in Maryland, was held last November. In addition to the opportunity to learn from and perform as a soloist with members of the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra, an established and acclaimed symphonic orchestra, each winner will receive a $250 award at the concert.

“The musical caliber of the high school students who competed was astounding,” said Music Director/Conductor of the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra Dr. Anna Binneweg. “We can see that classical music has a bright future in Maryland.”

Competition winners who will perform in Brilliance Unleased:

  • Yixhuan Li, a 14-year-old violinist from Rockville
  • Tessa Miller, a 16-year-old pianist from Silver Spring
  • Issac Won, a 14-year-old trumpeter from Potomac

The Ballet Theatre of Maryland is a professional company that aims to inspire audiences through the transforming power of American dance. The Ballet Theatre celebrates classical dance, new and talented dancers, rising stars in the company, and new classical and contemporary choreographic works. More about the Ballet Theatre: https://www.balletmaryland.org/

Tickets for Brilliance Unleashed are just $25 – and free for students of all ages. Tickets are available from the Maryland Hall website at the door or at this link: https://marylandhall.thundertix.com/orders/new?performance_id=2951009

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra is conducted by Dr. Anna Binneweg. As Music Director/Conductor and the Anne Arundel Community College Symphony Orchestra and a frequent guest conductor on the national and international scene, Dr. Binneweg repeatedly captures audiences with her enthusiasm and passion for music. Putting her musicians in the spotlight, she brings out the best in them. Dr. Binneweg’s programs and performances are alluring, engaging and attract audiences of all ages, particularly making classical repertoire appealing to all audiences.

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra brings Central Maryland residents the excitement and passion that only live music can create. The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra provides high-quality, family-friendly, affordable classical and light classical concerts for the enrichment and enjoyment of Central Maryland residents of all ages and backgrounds, and provides an opportunity for professional, student and community musicians to learn and grow under professional and experienced leadership. 

Learn more at https://www.lso-music.org

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Shady Side Rabies Alert

 Next Article

Music Students: $5K Scholarship Up For Grabs From AM-FM

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ABC Events

ABC Events

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu