April 6, 2024
Annapolis, US 50 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Local Karate Instructor Sentenced to 15 Years for Sex Offenses with Minors From Classic to Progressive Jackpots: Understanding Different Types of Slot Payouts A Few Moments With Kurt Griffey of Revisiting Creedence 21st Annapolis Book Festival Returning to Key School on April 27th Local Business Spotlight: Inner West Street Association
Local News

Local Karate Instructor Sentenced to 15 Years for Sex Offenses with Minors

A 72-year-old karate instructor was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for sex offenses involving two minor children. One of the minors was a student at his homemade karate dojo, while the other victim came forward after suffering from sexual child abuse from the Defendant over 20 years ago, State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced.

Harry “Craig” Conaway was also ordered to serve a mandatory five years of supervised probation and may not return to his Hanover home, where he ran his dojo. Conaway further was ordered to have no contact with the victims and other minor children. He will be supervised by the COMET Supervision Team, which are a group of probation agents that specifically supervise defendants convicted of sex offenses. He also will be placed on a lifetime sex offender registry.

“As an instructor of martial arts, the defendant was expected to instill confidence and teach self-defense. As it turned out, the students needed defense against their own teacher who groomed and engaged them in sexual acts,” Leitess said. “I commend both the young survivor who felt confident and secure enough to report what was happening to him. His courage led to a second victim also feeling empowered to come forward to also report his own terrible experience when he was a teenager.” 

In July 2023, a 10-year-old boy reported in a forensic interview that he was sexually abused by his karate instructor, identified as Conaway, across several weekends over a nine month period. The boy said he took lessons at Conaway’s dojo on weekends while visiting his biological father, who lived on the same street. The lessons would take place in a storage shed that was converted into a small dojo on Conaway’s property in Hanover. 

He disclosed Conaway was abusive with punches and would order him to shower at the end of each lesson in a stall outside the dojo. During showers, he reported that Conaway would lean over the short privacy wall and watch. During the nine-month period, he said Conaway forced him to ingest capsules that would make him sleepy, measured his genitalia and other lewd acts, and sexually assaulted him. In May 2023, he said he was told to practice at the dojo while Conaway was not home. When he arrived, Conaway was inside the dojo and tried to force the boy to touch his privates. The boy was able to escape and run home.

Following the announcement of charges, a 35-yeary-old came forward and identified himself as an adult survivor of Conaway. His abuse spanned from July 2001 through 2003, when he was between 13 and 15 years old. The man said he was a student of Conaway’s dojo and would practice on the weekends while staying at a relative’s home nearby. During that time, he said Conaway would massage him, which led to sexual acts. He eventually sought counseling and came forward after hearing that the Defendant had recently abused another youth.

On February 6, 2024, Conaway entered a guilty plea to two counts of Third-Degree Sex Offense. He remained held in jail without bond. On Friday, he was sentenced to 15 years of incarceration.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

From Classic to Progressive Jackpots: Understanding Different Types of Slot Payouts

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

ABC Events

ABC Events

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu