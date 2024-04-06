Local Business Spotlight: Inner West Street Association

What happens when a group of businesses gives an artist the reins of a business association? Well, a lot can happen if it is the Inner West Street Association in Annapolis, and the artist is Audrey Lee!

Today, we speak with Audrey about an expanded First Sunday Arts Fest program, the twice-weekly Dinner Under the Stars, a return of a season-ending Masquerade Ball, the perennial favorite Chocolate Binge Festival, and a few other surprises!

One surprise is coming up on April 21st with a Taste Of Spring. As Audrey said, imagine a really long table in the middle of West Street overflowing with food from your favorite restaurants like Stan & Joes, Rams Head Tavern, Picante, Luna Blu, and 49 West. The tickets are only $60, which helps offset the entertainment cost for Dinner Under the Stars!

A lot is happening on Inner West Street!

Have a listen!

