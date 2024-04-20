April 20, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Local Business Spotlight: Historic London Town & Gardens

It’s kind of a hidden gem, but really shouldn’t be! The Historic London Town & Gardens is tucked away down at the bottom of an Edgewater peninsula overlooking the glorious South River on twenty-three acres featuring history, archaeology, and horticulture. Miles of trails and hundreds of species of plants, most native and many unique to London Town. And it is a perfect location for a private or corporate event!

London Town was established in 1683 and was the prime port for tobacco of the time! Executive Director, Mickey Love takes us on an audio tour of the history and the property as we gaze over the South River! Admission is a bargain, but an annual membership will get you in every day they are open for a full year!

And be sure to check out London Town In Bloom on May 10th of this year. It is their annual fundraiser and will feature a sip and stroll in the gardens (think of it as a botanical bar crawl)!

Have a listen!

What Are These Things on the Telephone Poles?

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

