April 11, 2024
Annapolis, US 65 F
Local News

Ledo Pizza to Open New Severna Park Location on Ritchie Highway, Following 26 Years at Park Plaza

After over 26 years at Park Plaza, Ledo Pizza lost their lease and is relocating its Severna Park restaurant to a new location at 342 Ritchie Highway. The final day of operation at the previous location was March 24. The grand opening of the new site is scheduled for April 23 at 4 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This restaurant is part of the larger Ledo Pizza chain, which began in 1955 in Prince George’s County and now includes 86 locations in Maryland and several East Coast states, along with Washington, D.C.

The announcement of the Severna Park eatery’s relocation has evoked nostalgic responses on Facebook from former employees, who recall their positive experiences working there.

For ongoing updates and more information, customers can follow the Severna Park location on Facebook or visit Ledo Pizza‘s website.

Business Daily News Brief Local News
Biggest Risks of Investing in BTC and How to Avoid 

