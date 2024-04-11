April 11, 2024
Events

Leadership Anne Arundel to Celebrate 30 Years with 2024 Tribute to Leadership

Leadership Anne Arundel announces its 30th Anniversary celebration and 2024 Tribute to Community Leadership event.

The LAA Tribute to Community Leadership & Graduation celebrates 30 years of contributions, collaboration, innovation, and leadership by more than 1,600 Leadership Anne Arundel graduates. It is a unifying event at the intersection of personal, professional, and community leadership. The event allows LAA colleagues to reconnect with classmates and develop their network.

Who:   More than 70 top leaders in Anne Arundel County

When: Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Time:   5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where:  The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel, Hanover, MD

The event includes:

  • Celebrating 2024 Flagship Program and Neighborhood Leadership Academy Graduating Classes
  • Recognizing the 2024 Excellence in Leadership, LAA Distinguished Graduate, and Bertina Nick NLA Flagship Scholarship recipients
  • Celebrating 30 Years of LAA Impact in the Community

“We are especially delighted to celebrate 30 years of developing diverse networks of resourceful, informed, and proactive leaders,” says Kris Shock, President & CEO of Leadership Anne Arundel. “We are proud of LAA’s impact on individuals, institutions, and initiatives in Anne Arundel County over the last 30 years.”

LAA is still accepting sponsorships. Information about sponsorships can be found here.

Tickets are $65 for non-members, guests and the public. Advanced Registration is required; registration will not be available at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.leadershipaa.org/event/LAA30Years .

The event is sponsored by Live! Casino, David & Lily Openshaw, Senator Pam Beidle, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

