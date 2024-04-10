Leadership Anne Arundel Announces “New Leader” Honorees

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced their 2024 New Leader Honorees.

This year’s honorees are a mix of citizens who are corporate, government, social services, healthcare and arts executives. They were selected based on commencing an accepted, appointed, or elected leadership role that impacts the Anne Arundel County Community. LAA Alumni and the community at large nominated the honorees—they do not have to be a graduate of an LAA program.

“This year’s event is extraordinary as we celebrate 30 years of LAA’s role in developing leaders Anne Arundel County. Over the 30 years since our founding, virtually every key institution in the county has put someone through our program and several have consistently sponsored Flagship participants—hospitals, government agencies, private business—so many nonprofits all have been positively impacted by LAA,” says LAA President & CEO Kris Valerio Shock. “The New Leader Celebration provides an excellent occasion to connect with these new leaders and the broader Anne Arundel County leadership network.”

The New Leader Honorees will be recognized at a breakfast celebration on May 2 at Carrol’s Creek Café in Annapolis. Event details are available on the LAA website at https://www.leadershipaa.org/page/NewLeaders.

2024 Leadership Anne Arundel New Leader Honorees

Greg Brouillette (FLG16) – Senior Vice President & Group Manager, M&T Bank

– Senior Vice President & Group Manager, M&T Bank Jessa Coulter – Executive Director, Annapolis Immigration Justice Network

– Executive Director, Annapolis Immigration Justice Network Yvette Davids – Vice Admiral/Superintendent, United States Navy/United States Naval Academy

– Vice Admiral/Superintendent, United States Navy/United States Naval Academy Johanna Doty – Branch Manager, Anne Arundel County Public Library Riviera Beach Branch

– Branch Manager, Anne Arundel County Public Library Riviera Beach Branch Dr. Marny Fetzer – Chief Medical Officer, Hospice of the Chesapeake

– Chief Medical Officer, Hospice of the Chesapeake Alison Flores – Director of the Office of Hispanic/Latino and Multicultural Resources, Anne Arundel County

– Director of the Office of Hispanic/Latino and Multicultural Resources, Anne Arundel County Shelley Garrett – Agriculture Business Development Director, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp.

– Agriculture Business Development Director, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp. Dr. Tonii Gedin (FLG22) – Health Officer, Anne Arundel County Department of Health

– Health Officer, Anne Arundel County Department of Health Meredith Glacken – Executive Director, Hospice Cup, Inc.

– Executive Director, Hospice Cup, Inc. Mikel Hicks (NLA24) – Director of Fair Practices/Equal Employment Office, Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs

– Director of Fair Practices/Equal Employment Office, Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Jerry Housand – Chief Financial Officer, Langton Green, Inc.

– Chief Financial Officer, Langton Green, Inc. Ethan Hunt – Director of Government Affairs, Anne Arundel County

– Director of Government Affairs, Anne Arundel County Dr. Ralph Kuncl – Chief Executive Officer, Annapolis Symphony Orchestra

– Chief Executive Officer, Annapolis Symphony Orchestra Jennifer Lagrotteria (FLG18) – Director of Philanthropic Resources, Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County

– Director of Philanthropic Resources, Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County Megan Lyle – Senior Vice President of Administration & General Counsel, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region

– Senior Vice President of Administration & General Counsel, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region Rachael Maconachy – Director of the Department of Social Services, Anne Arundel County

– Director of the Department of Social Services, Anne Arundel County Kellie McCants-Price – Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Anne Arundel Community College

– Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Anne Arundel Community College Brett McCone – Senior Vice President of Finance, University of Maryland – Baltimore Washington Medical Center

– Senior Vice President of Finance, University of Maryland – Baltimore Washington Medical Center Rebecca Miller – President & Chief Executive Officer, Hospice of the Chesapeake

– President & Chief Executive Officer, Hospice of the Chesapeake Tyrnita Moore – Director of Operations, Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County

– Director of Operations, Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Ellie Mullen – Branch Manager, Anne Arundel County Public Library Severn Branch

– Branch Manager, Anne Arundel County Public Library Severn Branch Amy Natoli – Vice President of Operations, Thomas Park Management

– Vice President of Operations, Thomas Park Management Julie Natoli – Chief Executive Officer, The Brick Companies

– Chief Executive Officer, The Brick Companies Moyah Panda – Executive Director, Anne Arundel County Office of Police Accountability

– Executive Director, Anne Arundel County Office of Police Accountability Davion Percy – Vice President of Community Relation & Public Policy, Luminis Health

– Vice President of Community Relation & Public Policy, Luminis Health Joan Renner – Chief Executive Officer, The Brick Companies

– Chief Executive Officer, The Brick Companies Keiva G. Rodriques – Chief Operating Officer, Maryland Aviation Administration

– Chief Operating Officer, Maryland Aviation Administration David Scheler – District Manager, Anne Arundel Soil Conservation District

– District Manager, Anne Arundel Soil Conservation District Barbara Webber (NLA24) – Executive Director, Compass Rose Theater

– Executive Director, Compass Rose Theater Marot Williamson – Board President, The Chrysalis House

