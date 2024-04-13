Kindergarten Registration Now Open for 2024-2025 School Year

Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ kindergarten registration for the 2024-2025 school year is now under way, and parents and guardians can reserve their child’s seat by enrolling online.

Children enrolling in kindergarten must be 5 years old on or by September 1, 2024. Schools of attendance are determined by a family’s residence and any student living within a school’s attendance area is able to register. Early registration allows school system officials to attempt to address any class size concerns where possible prior to the start of the school year.

The primary option for registration will be AACPS’ online registration portal, though families unable to access the portal can contact the school their student will attend as described below. A link to the online portal can be found here beginning at noon on April 3. Additional information about registration can be found here.

Families can also scan a QR code available at all elementary schools and on flyers distributed by AACPS to access the enrollment portal.

Families should have the following required documents in their possession and ready to be uploaded in a .pdf, .jpg, or .png format when registering a child for kindergarten:

Proof of identity

The child’s original birth certificate or birth record

A copy of the student’s immunization record

Two proofs of residency (deed/lease/mortgage and current utility bill)

Custody order (if applicable)

For assistance in locating your assigned school, click on the Locate Your School link on the AACPS website.

Information about the recommended immunizations for children entering school is available at www.cdc.gov/vaccines.

Families unable to access the registration portal have two additional options:

Contact their student’s school to have a staff member complete the enrollment form on their behalf and submit the required enrollment documents electronically.

Contact the school to schedule an in-person appointment. A limited number of in-person appointments will be available at schools and some appointments may not be available until the summer months.

Walk-in registrations will not be permitted.

