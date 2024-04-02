“Gypsy” Lights Up Classic Theatre of Maryland: A Theatrical Spectacle of Dreams and Ambition

Classic Theatre of Maryland is set to stage the celebrated musical “Gypsy,” running from April 11th to April 28th. The production promises a riveting exploration of ambition, love, and dreams, as it portrays the journey of a determined stage mother and her daughters in the evolving world of show business during the 1920s and 30s.

Arthur Laurents’ “Gypsy” is recognized as a significant work in musical theater, blending elements of humor, emotion, and sophistication. The show’s score, crafted by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim, features classics such as “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “Let Me Entertain You,” and “Some People.” The production, acclaimed for its powerful vocals, captivating choreography, and the inclusion of special animal performers, has earned 11 prestigious awards, including Tony and Drama Desk Awards.

Having debuted on Broadway in 1959 and undergone several successful revivals, “Gypsy” remains an iconic piece in American theater. Classic Theatre of Maryland’s production will offer a unique experience, complete with tap-dancing cows and the glamour of 1930s burlesque.

Tickets for this must-see event are available now.

Other upcoming shows in the Classic Theatre of Maryland 2023-2024 Season include:

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) : May 14-Aug 27

: May 14-Aug 27 Experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes in a humorous, high-energy performance. Presented Tuesdays in Reynolds Tavern’s courtyard, Annapolis.

Crazy For You : May 30-June 16

: May 30-June 16 This romantic comedy follows the story of young banker Bobby Child in Deadrock, Nevada. Featuring a plot of mistaken identity, it’s a tale of love and theater preservation.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream : July 11-28

: July 11-28 Shakespeare’s enchanting romantic comedy set in an enchanted forest, staged at Londontowne’s historic Gresham Estate in Anne Arundel County, an ideal outdoor venue.

These shows, along with “Gypsy,” form part of a series of full-length productions featuring resident and guest performers, accompanied by the Unified Jazz Ensemble.

