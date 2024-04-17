April 17, 2024
Annapolis, US
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

Girls Night Out at Homestead Gardens–Men Need Not Apply!

Get ready for a fabulous evening with Homestead Gardens’ Annual Spring Girls Night Out! Get out of the house and leave the lacrosse and baseball practices behind. Enjoy a night out with your closest friends and enjoy an exclusive after-hours shopping experience. The Davidsonville location will welcome you on Wednesday, April 24th, from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The evening will be packed with activities including sipping, shopping, and sampling products from top local businesses. Whether you’re a seasoned shopper or just looking for a fun night out, you’ll find something to love. Explore a wide selection of home decor, patio essentials, and houseplants, and gain valuable insights from garden and design experts.

An added perk for the night is a generous 25% discount on your purchases, making it the perfect opportunity to stock up on new favorites or find that perfect gift.

Don’t miss out on this event—registration is not necessary, and admission is free.

