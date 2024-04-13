Full Schedule Released for 25th Annual Maryland Film Festival

The organizers of the 25th Anniversary of the Maryland Film Festival today released the schedule for the highly anticipated 25th-anniversary event centered around the iconic Stavros Niarchos Foundation Parkway Theatre in Baltimore’s Station North Arts District. From May 2-5, the festival will offer a diverse array of feature films, shorts, panels, talks, receptions, after-parties, and tech-forward programming with CineTech, the MdFF’s first-ever emerging tech sidebar. The full lineup of films and events can be found online in the Main Slate, and soon a “How to Fest” guide will be available for festival-goers to create a personalized itinerary specific to tastes, tickets, and schedules.

“To celebrate 25 years of the Maryland Film Festival we’re looking back to look forward, celebrating our beloved and storied festival with special retrospective screenings, filmmaker alumni, and by showing appreciation for all of the hard work and audience love that has gone into making MdFF the Mid-Atlantic’s preeminent film festival,” remarked KJ Mohr, MdFF’s Festival Director & Director of Programming. “We will be celebrating filmmakers who are Baltimore born and raised, as well as the extraordinary talent that is currently drawn to and who have adopted Maryland as home. Plus, after watching films all day, we invite audiences to get out of their seats and turn up at one of our many nightlife events happening in the surrounding neighborhood.”

For the first time ever, the Maryland Film Festival will offer tech-forward programming with CineTech, a curated exploration of cinema and emerging technologies made possible by sponsors Evergreen Digital, Johns Hopkins ISET and BaltiVirtual.

“Much like other major film festivals around the world, we will be looking to the future of moving image creation in Baltimore and beyond with our focus on emerging filmmakers and on emerging cinematic technologies,” said Q. Ragsdale, curator of CineTech. “We hope audiences will embrace this opportunity to dive into the future of storytelling, where technology blurs the line between viewer and story, creating unforgettable experiences. Whether exploring new worlds in VR, bringing stories to life with AR, immersing yourself in multidimensional narratives, or taking control of your journey in interactive games, CineTech offers something for everyone. We’ll be stepping beyond the screen and into the story.”

In addition to its curated selection of films, the 25th MdFF will feature special retrospective screenings, showcasing highlights from the festival’s illustrious history. Audiences will have the opportunity to revisit beloved classics, discover overlooked gems, and celebrate the filmmakers who have made MdFF such a vital and enduring institution. Retro MdFF features special favorites from past Maryland Film Festivals, as well as essential early silent Black cinema with a live score (in keeping with that beloved MdFF tradition), a kooky late-night offering from a Charm City distributor and restorator, and a recognizable Baltimore story that was released the year our Festival began and was supported by MdFF’s founders.

Starting in 2019, BaltiShorts has become a staple in the MdFF program, highlighting movies made by DMV creators or films about the greater Baltimore community. This year’s BaltiShorts program features docs, narratives, experimental work and animation spotlighting quintessential Mid-Atlantic stories and sensibilities.

Since its inception, MdFF has been a beacon for film enthusiasts, artists, and industry professionals alike, showcasing the best in independent, international, and local cinema. MdFF has grown into a premier destination for both filmmakers and cinephiles, fostering an inclusive and dynamic community dedicated to the art of storytelling through film. Held annually over the past 25 years, the festival has evolved, embracing new technologies, formats, and voices while remaining true to its core mission of celebrating the power of cinema to inspire, provoke, and unite audiences. Each screening is an opportunity for audiences to engage directly with filmmakers, enhancing the communal viewing experience. Under the banner of “Film for Everyone,” the Maryland Film Festival remains committed to bringing unique and captivating stories to a broad audience.

The Maryland Film Festival recognizes its sponsors, partners, volunteers, filmmakers and dedicated audience members who have supported the festival over the past 25 years. Their passion and commitment have been instrumental in making MdFF the success it is today, and the festival looks forward to continuing to serve as a beacon for independent cinema for many years to come.

