Free Rides On Monday Courtesy of MTA

This Earth Day, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration joins the global community in celebrating the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable living. As part of their commitment to fostering a greener future, Maryland Transit Administration is encouraging everyone to ditch their cars on Monday, April 22, and enjoy a free ride across all transit services.

“Earth Day serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to protect and preserve our planet for future generations and transit is critical to that effort” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “There has never been a better time to try transit and decrease your carbon footprint.”

Whether using buses or trains to travel for work, school, health care or recreation, riders will have plenty of options to experience the many benefits of public transportation. Additionally, by choosing transit, riders will help to decrease roadway congestion and vehicle emissions throughout the region.

“As stewards of our planet we must embrace sustainable transit solutions that foster healthier communities,” said Secretary Paul Wiedefeld. “Offering a day of free transit allows Marylanders to experience the many transit options available to them and effect change in meaningful way.”

As we commemorate Earth Day, the Maryland Transit Administration invites riders to take advantage of Free Transit Day by trying Local Bus, Light Rail, Metro Subway, MARC Train and Commuter Bus. Mobility passengers will also be able to ride for free. If you’re a regular rider – enjoy the free ride. If you’re trying transit for the first time, use the website mta.maryland.gov or Transit app to plan your trip.

