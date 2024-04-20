April 20, 2024
First Sunday Arts Festival Season to Open on May 5th

First Sunday Arts Festival returns on Sunday, May 5 for the 2024 season. During First Sundays, the street(s) close from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. so that the public can walk the booths of artisans and food vendors and listen to live music. The street closures include the first block of West Street from Church Circle to Calvert Street, and Calvert Street between Clay Street and West Street in front of People’s Park. First Sunday Arts Festival is organized by The Inner West Street Association. 

The first First Sunday began in 2001 and has become an Annapolis institution during the warmer months of the year. First Sunday dates for 2024 include: 

  • Sunday, May 5,
  • Sunday, June 2,
  • Sunday, July 7, 
  • Sunday, August 4,
  • Sunday, September 1, 
  • Sunday, October 6, and 
  • Sunday, November 7

“We’re excited about the expansion this year and have already had more than 400 applicants,” said Audrey Lee, event manager of the Inner West Street Association. “We look forward to a successful season and to seeing everyone at this expanded venue.”

PARKING: First Sunday patrons can use Gott’s Garage at 45 Northwest Street (the Calvert Street entrance to Gott’s will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. during First Sunday events. Customers can also park at Whitmore Garage (entrance on Clay Street) or the State Garage on Calvert Street (19 St. John’s Street) free on weekends. 

ROAD CLOSURES and DETOURS: From 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Calvert Street between Clay and West Streets and West Street between Church Circle and Calvert Street will be closed to all vehicle traffic. The downtown shuttle will continue to operate by diverting onto Cathedral to Franklin Street to Church Circle. Detours around the closures will be well-marked with signage to assist in trafic flow. 

PARKING RESTRICTIONS: From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.: West Street will be closed between Calvert St and Church Circle; there will be no parking on Cathedral Street between Franklin St. and West Street; there will be no parking on Calvert Street between West Street and Clay Street.

