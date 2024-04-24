April 24, 2024
Annapolis, US 70 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Silent Hunting in Maryland Annapolis Arts Week Expands to Anne Arundel Arts Month Responsible Gaming: Tips and Resources for Maryland Gamers FINAL ONE: St. John’s College’s Spring Lecture & Concert Series! Annapolis Irish Festival Tickets On Sale Now!
Life In The Area

FINAL ONE: St. John’s College’s Spring Lecture & Concert Series!

St Johns College

St. John’s College has announced its spring Formal Lecture Series. On Friday evenings, St. John’s College community members gather in the Francis Scott Key Auditorium to hear a lecture or performance from visiting scholars, artists, poets, or faculty. Lecturers include members of the St. John’s College faculty — known as tutors – and professors from notable universities nationwide. Each lecture is followed by a question period and an engaging discussion between the lecturer and attendees.  

“We are proud to bring world-class thought leaders and major musicians to Annapolis,” says St. John’s College President Nora Demleitner. “I encourage all members of the community to join us for the lectures and performances this spring.”  

All lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. John’s College, Mellon Hall, Francis Scott Key Auditorium, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401, unless otherwise noted. Lectures are free and open to the public. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.  

“In the St. John’s classroom, students and faculty converse together about fundamental questions. In the Friday night lecture, we get to hear a longer account from someone who has thought deeply about the topic,” says dean of the college Susan Paalman. “The question period after each lecture is an important part, as it sparks a conversation amongst the whole community.”  

The remaining 2024 spring lectures are:  

April 26: St. John’s student-run theater troupe, the King William Players, will perform Moby Dick

  
For more information, please visit the  Formal Lecture Series on the Annapolis Campus  page. To learn about other events at St. John’s College, see the Events Calendar.  

Daily News Brief Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Annapolis Irish Festival Tickets On Sale Now!

 Next Article

Responsible Gaming: Tips and Resources for Maryland Gamers

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ABC Events

ABC Events

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu