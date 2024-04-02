April 1, 2024
Feeding Hope Event to Benefit Anne Arundel County Food Bank on May 22nd

The Anne Arundel County Food Bank will hold its second annual Feeding Hope fundraising event on May 22, 2024, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Homestead Gardens in Davidsonville. Event proceeds will help the Anne Arundel County Food Bank provide fresh, nutritious food to our neighbors throughout Anne Arundel County. Event attendees will be treated to small plates from ten local restaurants, plus fine wine and beer, and a live band.

The Dietrich Family Foundation is the presenting sponsor of the evening.

Anne Arundel County sees a continued high need for supplemental food resources in the community. The Feeding Hope event helps support over 38,000 visits to the AACFB member agency food pantries EACH MONTH. Last fiscal year, the AACFB distributed over 4 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 3.2 million meals, to our Anne Arundel County neighbors and is on track to distribute a similar amount this year.

“Many families in our County are feeling the squeeze on their finances as they are having difficulties keeping up with the rising cost of food,” said Leah Paley, CEO of AACFB. “Your support, whether buying tickets for this event, donating, or volunteering in our warehouse, helps put food on the tables of under-resourced families throughout Anne Arundel County, ensuring they have the nutritious food needed to thrive.”

Many local businesses have stepped up to sponsor AACFB’s Feeding Hope event, including:

  • Presenting Sponsor: The Dietrich Family Foundation
  • Premiere Sponsor: Homestead Gardens
  • Gold Sponsors: Fence & Deck Connection, Landmark Roofing, Wagner Foodservice, WesBanco
  • Silver Sponsors: University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Katcef Brothers, Cindy & Tim O’Neill, Huff Insurance, Mark & Nancy Hartzell, Petitbon Alarm Company, Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland, Perry White Ross & Jacobson, Studio 343
  • Bronze Sponsors:  Melissa Curtin Coaching, Cheaper Than A Geek,  Ring & Ring CPAs

A team of local restaurants will join the sponsors and offer tastings of their specialty dishes. Restaurants by sponsorship include David’s Restaurant at Live! Casino & Hotel, Caliente Grill, Sprout Annapolis, The Big BEan, Cafe Mazzanotte, The Golf Club at South River, Level: A Small Platyes Lounge, Preserve/Garten, West End Grill, and Westin Annapolis.

 Libations Sponsors (alcoholic drinks): Breakthru Beverage Group  and Katcef Brothers.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy music from the Red Betty and the Ruckus, and Master of Ceremonies, Michael Hughes, will inspire giving for all in attendance. A special feature of the event will be the presentation of awards for the Food Bank’s Hunger Heroes,

Tickets are available now at www.aafoodbank.org/feeding-hope.

