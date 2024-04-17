Fatal Traffic Crash in Laurel Under Investigation

A single-vehicle crash occurred in Laurel, resulting in the death of a local man. The incident occurred just after midnight on April 17, 2024 at the intersection of Laurel Fort Meade Road (Route 198) and Laurel Racetrack Road.

The Anne Arundel County Police reported that a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on Laurel Fort Meade Road when it crossed into the opposing lanes and continued westbound. The vehicle struck a guardrail, became airborne, and ultimately overturned after landing. The driver, identified as 37-year-old Jeff Charles of Laurel, was ejected from the Jeep during the accident and pronounced dead at the scene.

The local police department’s traffic safety section is conducting an investigation to determine the precise cause of the crash.

