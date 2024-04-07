Empower Your Emergency Skills: Join Anne Arundel-Annapolis CERT’s Spring 2024 Basic Training

The Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has announced its Late Spring 2024 dates for its 20-hour in-person CERT Basic Training class. Volunteer to become a trained member of your community in emergency response.

The training will be held on Friday, April 26 from 6pm-9pm, Sat., April 27 from 8am-5pm, and Sun., April 28, 2024 from 8am-4pm at the Fire Training Academy in Millersville. A disaster simulation will be held on Sunday, May 5 from 1pm-5pm at the same location.

Everyone completing the course receives a nationally recognized certification and the opportunity to join Anne Arundel-Annapolis CERT and volunteer to support the County Office of Emergency Management following a disaster. Visit https://www.aaacert.org/cert-basic-training/ for more information and for a registration link for this class and also for our September class. After the last several years, is there a better time to get educated in emergency preparedness and response! For questions, contact [email protected].

