April 18, 2024
Annapolis, US 66 F
Homestead Gardens
How to Protect Your Privacy in the Digital Age with Free Reverse Phone Lookup Drug Bust: Annapolis Man Arrested in Linthicum Hotel with Weapons and Narcotics Corinne Bailey Rae Live in Annapolis 2024: A Musical Journey of Chart-Toppers and Awards A Very Windy Bay Bridge Boat Show Marks Successful Start to 2024 Boating Season Considering a Gold IRA? Here's What You Should Know
Local News

Drug Bust: Annapolis Man Arrested in Linthicum Hotel with Weapons and Narcotics

In an operation stemming from an early 2024 investigation, Anne Arundel County Police detectives raided a room at the La Quinta Inn on Nursery Road in Linthicum, leading to the arrest of a 27-year-old man from Annapolis. The search, executed on April 17, 2024, uncovered a significant amount of narcotics and related paraphernalia.

During the search of the hotel room, authorities seized a variety of substances and items including:

  • A Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .380 handgun
  • About 1.16 kilograms of suspected cocaine
  • 1,886 pills of suspected Alprazolam
  • Approximately 258.38 grams of suspected ketamine
  • Roughly 214.05 grams of suspected MDMA
  • 80 pills suspected to contain fentanyl
  • Around 90.45 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms
  • $16,433 in U.S. currency
  • Two .380 live rounds
  • Three digital scales with residue of controlled dangerous substances

The suspect was apprehended nearby on Nursery Road and is currently facing charges related to the possession and distribution of illegal drugs.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

