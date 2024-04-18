Drug Bust: Annapolis Man Arrested in Linthicum Hotel with Weapons and Narcotics

In an operation stemming from an early 2024 investigation, Anne Arundel County Police detectives raided a room at the La Quinta Inn on Nursery Road in Linthicum, leading to the arrest of a 27-year-old man from Annapolis. The search, executed on April 17, 2024, uncovered a significant amount of narcotics and related paraphernalia.

During the search of the hotel room, authorities seized a variety of substances and items including:

A Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .380 handgun

About 1.16 kilograms of suspected cocaine

1,886 pills of suspected Alprazolam

Approximately 258.38 grams of suspected ketamine

Roughly 214.05 grams of suspected MDMA

80 pills suspected to contain fentanyl

Around 90.45 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms

$16,433 in U.S. currency

Two .380 live rounds

Three digital scales with residue of controlled dangerous substances

The suspect was apprehended nearby on Nursery Road and is currently facing charges related to the possession and distribution of illegal drugs.

