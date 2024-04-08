April 9, 2024
Annapolis, US 53 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Mayor Buckley Presents $188 Million Budget to City Council Essential Guide to the 2024 Bay Bridge Boat Show: Everything You Need to Know Responsible Gaming: Tips and Resources for Maryland Gamers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade Set for Saturday The Maryland Film Festival Celebrates 25 Years of Cinematic Excellence, May 2-5
Life In The Area

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade Set for Saturday

On Saturday, April 13, 2024, the Annapolis Drum and Bugle Corps will host the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., parade. The parade will begin at noon on West Street at Amos Garrett Boulevard. From there, the route will continue down West Street, clockwise around Church Circle, and down Main Street to City Dock. Please be alert to rolling road closures along the parade route starting a little before noon on Saturday. 

Paid public parking is available at City garages including Park Place (1 Park Place), Knighton (1A Colonial Avenue), Gotts (25 Calvert Street), and Hillman (150 Gorman Street). The free magenta shuttle will operate between Park Place and City Dock from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Track the magenta shuttle here: https://accessannapolis.transloc.com/.

This annual parade is a commemoration and celebration of the life, work and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The parade was previously held in January but winter weather delays caused parade organizers to decide, in 2019, to permanently migrate the date to April. 

Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

The Maryland Film Festival Celebrates 25 Years of Cinematic Excellence, May 2-5

 Next Article

Responsible Gaming: Tips and Resources for Maryland Gamers

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ABC Events

ABC Events

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu