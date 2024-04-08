Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade Set for Saturday

On Saturday, April 13, 2024, the Annapolis Drum and Bugle Corps will host the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., parade. The parade will begin at noon on West Street at Amos Garrett Boulevard. From there, the route will continue down West Street, clockwise around Church Circle, and down Main Street to City Dock. Please be alert to rolling road closures along the parade route starting a little before noon on Saturday.

Paid public parking is available at City garages including Park Place (1 Park Place), Knighton (1A Colonial Avenue), Gotts (25 Calvert Street), and Hillman (150 Gorman Street). The free magenta shuttle will operate between Park Place and City Dock from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Track the magenta shuttle here: https://accessannapolis.transloc.com/.

This annual parade is a commemoration and celebration of the life, work and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The parade was previously held in January but winter weather delays caused parade organizers to decide, in 2019, to permanently migrate the date to April.

