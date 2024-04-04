Daily News Brief | April 4, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Here’s how the legislators plan to balance the budget! They are making terrific progress on the Key Bridge disaster. AMFM is playing tribute to The Police. Watermark Cruises is hosting an eclipse party om the Harbor Queen on Monday. We dropped a NSFW pod with Jim Norton, and we have info on the Local Business Spotlight coming up this Saturday!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Thursday, April 4th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

The only thing that can keep me away from the Annapolis Film Festival that opens tonight is the Powerball. I bought my tickets but have not checked them yet, so that is the next thing on my to-do list this morning. But first, we need to get through the news! So, shall we?

In Maryland’s fiscal developments, lawmakers reached a compromise on a $63 billion budget plan. The plan, which begins on July 1, proposes raising about $250 million in new revenue, mainly through increased tobacco taxes and fees on vehicles, including rideshares and electric vehicles. So much for saving a ton on gas–that’s what happened when the legislators forgot that EVs don’t pay a gas tax! This budget aims to partially address the state’s impending budget deficits. Notably absent are additional corporate taxes and broad-based personal income and sales tax changes. The agreement also promises full funding for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future through the 2027 fiscal year. Sounds a little bit like kick the can down the road until next year!

The Baltimore port situation saw progress with the opening of a second temporary channel to bypass the wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, allowing some marine traffic through. Governor Wes Moore highlighted the continuing salvage efforts, complicated by rough weather. Federal and state responses include economic support for affected businesses, with President Biden pledging full funding for the bridge’s rebuild. A third channel is in the works to facilitate larger vessels. They are really making progress considering the scope of the work!

AMFM has announced the first edition of their wildly popular In the Vane Of series. “In The Vane Of The Police,” is set for June 17th at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis, with tickets now available at $30. This event celebrates The Police’s music, featuring local artists like Aiden Ewald, Troll Tribe, Mosaic, and more, each performing a song by The Police and an original piece. Proceeds will support the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc.

In Annapolis, a rare celestial event is anticipated on Monday, and Watermark is taking out the Harbor Queen for a 90-minute solar eclipse cruise on April 8, 2024. This unique experience will offer a view of the moon covering 88% of the sun, complete with themed music and cocktails, and essential eclipse viewing glasses for safety. We have a link to grab some tickets at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we chat with Audrey from the Inner West Street Association! And yesterday we dropped a hilarious podcast with Jim Norton who will be at Rams Head on Saturday the 13th! But let me warn you if you did not listen yet, it has an explicit label on it and there is fair warning–so if you have little kids in the car or are offended by bad language–you might want to skip this one. If not– listen on–that will be a fantastic show and I have two pairs of tickets to see it. You know the drill!

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 366 days this year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues all know about it as well!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And because it’s Thursday, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

