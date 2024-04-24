Daily News Brief | April 24, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

US News & World Report released their high school rankings. Hyatt & Weber has hired a former City Attorney to bolster their practice. And Homestead Gardens is hosting their always fun Girls Night Out tonight! And up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we speak with Lee Norwood from Annapolis College Consulting!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 24th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I got nothing today so let’s get into the news, shall we ?

Several schools in Severna Park and Arnold were placed on “Hold” following a reported threat of potential violence yesterday morning about 10am. Anne Arundel County Police report no evidence of weapons was found on school property, but established a significant presence in the area as they investigate. The threat was deemed unfounded and the hold was lifted jut after 11 am. There are some discrepancies however. The school said someone called 911 to report a threat. However, the police said the call was placed to a school resource officer. The schools say there was a “Hold”, yet several students in Severna Park High said it was a full lockdown with students being sheltered in dark classrooms and asked to sit on the floor away from windows. And if there is one thing social media is good for is spreading rumors which we always caution about believing. So no, there was no gunman in Chick Fila. And there was not an armed man trying to get to the Severna Park High Principal. Those were the most popular two along with the “my sister in law’s neighbor down the street has a cousin who has a kid at the school and they said….” You get the drift. It is hard to not know, but we need to be thankful for the response from the police, fire and school to make sure our kids are safe. And in the end, they thankfully all were.

In some better school news five Anne Arundel County public high schools have been ranked among Maryland’s 35 best according to U.S. News & World Report. Here are where Anne Arundel County Public Schools ranked statewide:

Chesapeake Science Point, No. 11

Severna Park High School, No. 12

South River High School, No. 22

Arundel High School, No. 26

Broadneck High School, No. 35

Old Mill High School, No. 60

Southern High School, No. 67

Chesapeake High School, No. 81

Northeast High School, No. 84

Annapolis High School, No. 98

Glen Burnie High School, No. 116

North County High School, No. 139

Meade High School, No. 142

AACPS Virtual Academy, No. 153

Here’s where Anne Arundel County’s top five schools ranked nationally:

Chesapeake Science Point, No. 595

Severna Park High School, No. 624

South River High School, No. 1,208

Arundel High School, No. 1,371

Broadneck High School, No. 1,820

On the professional front, Hyatt & Weber, P.A., an Annapolis-based law firm, is expanding its Land Use and Zoning, Commercial Litigation, and Real Estate practices. The firm welcomed new associate attorney Mark L. “Tripp” Fulton, III, a former assistant city attorney for Annapolis and a University of Maryland School of Law graduate. Fulton brings extensive local government and litigation experience to his new role, where he will represent businesses and individuals in various legal challenges. No doubt against the City-many City Attorneys slide to Hyatt & Weber–there’s a reason they are THE attorney to call if you are building or developing in Annapolis!

Finally, Homestead Gardens in Davidsonville is hosting its Annual Spring Girls Night Out tonight from 5 pm to 8 pm. The event promises a lively evening of sipping, shopping, and product sampling from top local businesses and restaurants. Attendees can enjoy a 25% discount on purchases across a wide selection of home decor, patio essentials, and houseplants. The event free so ladies, grab some girlfriends and make a night of it at Homestead!

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we are chatting with Lee Norwood who knows all about getting kids into the right college. She’s the owner of Annapolis College Consulting and a new program called College Sharks! If you have a kid that may be headed to college, don’t miss this one. It drops at noon on Saturday!

