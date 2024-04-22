April 22, 2024
Podcast

Daily News Brief | April 22, 2024


Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County,  Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake,

Today…

The MTA is offering free rides on all transit options for Earth Day today. A third shipping channel has been opened to get around the collapsed Key Bridge. They say there is a meteor shower tonight, but Kent Island may be your best bet, if at all. Belonging, an art display by high school seniors is now showing at Maryland Hall. Of course, we have our Canines and Crosstreks with Benny who will find a home fast, and our Local Business Spotlight with Historic London Town & Gardens.

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is here with the Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US!  LOTS OF WAYS:  http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Good morning, it is Monday, April 22nd, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Happy Earth Day. Get out and do something for our planet. And if you have an Apple Watch, there’s a special badge if you do 30 minutes of exercise today! And, just a  quick reminder in case you are not signed up. Our daily news recap newsletter is great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend!  It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ ll drop a sign up link right here!

Daily News Recap newsletter Sign Up: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

Today, in a bid to promote environmental conservation and reduce carbon emissions, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration celebrates Earth Day by offering free rides across all its transit services. Holly Arnold, the Transit Administrator, emphasized the importance of public transportation in combating climate change and encouraged Marylanders to take advantage of this opportunity to decrease their carbon footprint and alleviate road congestion. Ride for free on buses, MARC trains, commuter buses, and the light rail all day today!

In Key Bridge news, the Port of Baltimore has opened a third temporary channel for essential commercial vessels, following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The new channel aims to restore some of the port’s operational capacity, which had been significantly impacted. With a depth of 20 feet and clearances allowing a variety of ship sizes, this initiative marks a crucial step in maintaining the port’s functionality as recovery efforts continue, including the removal of significant debris from the Dali cargo ship, which was involved in the bridge’s collapse. They are ahead of schedule!

Turning to the skies, some are suggesting that Maryland residents can expect the return of the Lyrid meteor showers, which began peaking last night and will continue tonight. Despite the nearly full moon which may obscure some of the dimmer meteors, enthusiasts can still hope for a shot. You best bet in the area is Kent Island and Terrapin Park around midnight. They say allow your eyes 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness. Fun fact– I have never seen a meteor—I am not convinced they exist!

On a cultural note, the Anne Arundel County Public Schools is currently hosting the “Belonging” exhibit at Maryland Hall. This exhibition showcases the works of over 60 graduating high school seniors, highlighting their artistic achievements across various mediums. Open to the public and free of charge until May 15, the exhibit celebrates the dedication and creativity of these young artists, providing a platform for their diverse talents and artistic expressions.

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Benny, a personality-plus poodle mix pup! He’s a cutie and will not be in the shelter long at all, so if you are looking to adopt– do it soon! Hopefully, you have some room in your heart for him.  If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, we spoke with Mickey Love, the Executive Director of what is no longer a hidden gem of Anne Arundel County– Historic London Town & Gardens. Listen to it, but better still go visit or attend their London Town In Bloom event on May 10th!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Ann Covington is here with her Money Monday Report. And, of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you’ll find! All that’s coming up in just a bit, so hang around! 

Close Menu