Daily News Brief | April 2, 2024

Today…

Police are investigating homicides in Annapolis and Crofton. The Annapolis Fire Department made an outstanding stop on a comercial fire on Easter Sunday. The Health Department has closed a portion of the Annapolis waters due to a sewage leak. There is a temporary channel open around the collapsed Key Bridge and authorities warn against flying drones in the no-fly zone. It is Ticket Tuesday, and Rams Head On Stage has hooked us up once again and these are two great shows. Pluse we have a 50% off code for you for this weekenbd’s Maryland Chicken Wing Festival!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I warned you on Friday there might not be a DNB on Monday, and there wasn’t. But there WAS an April Fools post about a new congestion fee in Annapolis. I got a lot of feedback but it was all from people that never saw fit to really read it or click on the link. They saw the headline and raged! Well, April Fools! Anyhow, with a long weekend behind us, we have a ton of news so we better get to it, shall we?

In Anne Arundel County, authorities are investigating two separate homicide cases. Friday, Tommy Lee Williams Jr., 43, was found shot in a Crofton parking lot, marking the county’s second homicide this year. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the police are seeking public assistance for information.

Meanwhile, in Annapolis, a homicide investigation is ongoing following the discovery of David Winchester Jr., 47, from Baltimore, who was found deceased in a wooded area on Thursday. Police initially called it a suspicious death but revised it to homicide. He was likely abducted in Baltimore and later found in Annapolis, with detectives from both cities collaborating on the case. We are unsure if he was killed in Annapolis, Baltimore, or someplace else!

A fire in Annapolis was effectively controlled by the rapid response of the Annapolis Fire Department on Easter Sunday morning. The fire, which started in a vehicle’s engine compartment in a single-story commercial garage on Lee Street, was contained within 30 minutes, preventing it from spreading to nearby cars and businesses. No injuries were reported, and the cause is currently believed to be accidental.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health has declared an emergency closure of recreational waters from Chase Pond to the mouth of the Severn River for one week due to a significant sewage spill. Closure signs have been placed around the affected areas, and the public is advised to wash thoroughly if they have come into contact with the contaminated water. This is in the area of the wastewater treatment plant on Edgewood Road in Annapolis–I live about half a mile from the site and could smell it clearly (and then some) at my house!

In Key Bridge news, the Port of Baltimore is taking a significant step towards reopening with the creation of a temporary alternate channel by the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The new channel , which opened yesterday afternoon, has specific navigation aids and safety measures in place, including a safety zone around the Key Bridge. And related, authorities are enforcing strict drone regulations around the collapse site over the Patapsco River. This is to ensure the safety of first responders and the integrity of recovery operations. Drone operators are warned of federal charges for any violations in the restricted area, with law enforcement actively monitoring for unauthorized drone activity. The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office basically said they are not offering second chances. Resources are available for those impacted by the port closure, including a Benefit Line for port workers and Disaster Loan Assistance. And there is a reporting line to report debris. All of that is at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

So, now. just hang tight George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your only locally forecasted weather report. All that’s coming up for you, in just a bit.

