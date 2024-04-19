April 19, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Daily News Brief | April 19, 2024


Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Today…

An Annapolis man was arrested in a Linthicum drug raid. A Severna Park Elementary School teacher is under investigation for allegedly inappropriately touching students. A Bodkin Elementary 5th grade teacher was awarded a Milken Educator Award yesterday in a surprise assembly–the award comes with a $25,000 gift! Red Lobster may be looking at bankruptcy and there are two in the county. There are a lot of events including a free music festival, a free arts festival, a ticketed Taste of Spring on West Street, and some shredding by the Parole Rotary! We also have our Local Business Spotlight pod coming up with Historic London Town & Gardens, and we meet Benny an adorable poodle mix pup in Canines & Crosstreks!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

Good morning, it’s Friday, April 19th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Kudos to George Young and DCMDVA Weather–I am convinced he’s been dialing up this nice spring weather! I was even able to ride my bike yesterday to record a Local Business Spotlight–granted, it was covered with pollen when I got back, but… Anyhow, we have some news, so we better get into it, shall we?

Yesterday, Anne Arundel County Police carried out a narcotics raid at the La Quinta Inn on Nursery Road in Linthicum, arresting a 27-year-old man from Annapolis. The police operation led to the seizure of significant quantities of drugs, including cocaine, MDMA, fentanyl, and other substances, along with a firearm and cash.

In a separate incident, a third-grade teacher at Severna Park Elementary School is under investigation after multiple students raised serious allegations of being touched inappropriately. WBFF, Fox 45 reports that the teacher has been removed from the classroom, and Anne Arundel County Police are handling the case with due diligence, focusing on maintaining confidentiality and conducting thorough inquiries with affected families. The school sent notices to parents, but they both have been removed from the school’s website. 

In more positive school news, Bodkin Elementary School’s fifth-grade teacher, Bradley Absher, received the prestigious Milken Educator Award for his exceptional contribution to education. The award, celebrated with a surprise fanfare at the school, included an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize, recognizing Absher’s innovative teaching methods and leadership in student engagement and extracurricular activities. We’ve got a video of the award on EyeOnAnnapolis.net, and it is so awesome to see the kids absolutely lose their minds when they realize what’s happening!

On the business front, Red Lobster is reportedly considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following financial struggles exacerbated by their “Ultimate Endless Shrimp” promotion. The seafood chain, which expanded the promotion due to its popularity, reported significant losses and is exploring restructuring options with legal and financial advisors to manage its debt. We’re not sure about any closings, but here in Anne Arundel County, we have one at the Annapolis Mall and another in Hanover, at the Arundel Mills Mall.

The weather looks good this weekend, so we have some events for you! 

Tomorrow, The Songbird Festival 2024 at Maryland Hall –celebrating the music of women from 11 am to 4 pm and that is a freebie! And GreenScape in Annapolis is happening all day all over the City, so you may see people planting and cleaning up public spaces–my suggestion is to be extra cautious if you are out driving. 

On Sunday, the Taste of Spring on West Street offers a culinary experience from local restaurants to support “Dinner Under the Stars.” The event is from 2pm to 6 pm, and tickets can be purchased at the Inner West Street Association. From noon to 3 pm, there will be an art market at Art Farm on Chinquapin Round Road featuring sustainable and nature-inspired products. 

And briefly flowing into Monday, as it is Earth Day, the Parole Rotary will host a shredding and recycling event at the Farmers Market on Harry Truman Parkway from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

And you want to be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight this Saturday at noon. We spoke with Mickey from Historic London Town & Gardens, and I need to get that edited sometime today!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Benny! He’s a six-month-old adorable poodle mix and he will make a great companion for anyone! Listen to our spot now, and then check out  EyeOnAnnapolis.net  at noon for some irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt him– he will not be at the shelter long–trust me on this one!

And again, don't forget, we have our DAILY newsletter that features only the top LOCAL NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night–yes, 366 days this year- all without a paywall.

And that's it! Now it's time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

It’s Friday. The weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecasted weather report.  And, of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

