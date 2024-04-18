Daily News Brief | April 18, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

West County had two fatal crashes over the past 36 hours–one was a single-vehicle crash, and the other involved a pedestrian. Police are investigating an armed carjacking in Linthicum. Dr Bedell from AACPS is continuing his community conversations. Ladies, get ready for Homestead Gardens Spring Girls’ Night Out next Wednesday. And kiddos, get ready for the Annapolis Children’s Business Fair next Saturday! And of course, we have info on the Local Business Spotlight coming up this Saturday!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, April 18th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

It’s one of those mornings, a bunch of bad news with a few shining lights toward the end. Can’t say I didn’t warn you! So, let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are probing two fatal traffic crashes that occurred on Laurel Fort Meade Road. The first incident involved David Michael Pulaski, 37, from Rockville, who was fatally struck by a pickup truck yesterday morning while crossing at a traffic light. The second crash, occurring early yesterday, claimed the life of Jeff Charles, 37, from Laurel, after his vehicle crossed into opposing lanes and overturned. The police have yet to determine the causes and are continuing their investigations.

The police are also investigating an armed carjacking that took place Tuesday night in Linthicum. An adult male was held at gunpoint and had his 2020 Ford F-150 stolen while inflating his car tires in the 500 block of Progress Drive. The suspect, described as a black male in dark clothing, remains at large.

I am not sure what’s going on with the Annapolis Police Department. They have not updated any daily police reports since Monday. Putting a note on my to-do list for today! Alright, enough of the bad!

Anne Arundel County’s Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Mark Bedell, is continuing his series of community conversations to enhance transparency and engagement with residents. These sessions will begin next Monday at Glen Burnie High School and will offer the public a chance to interact with key school leaders and discuss school performance and other topics. We have all the dates, locations, and times at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

Listen up, ladies! Homestead Gardens is hosting its wildly popular Annual Spring Girls Night Out next Wednesday evening at its Davidsonville location. The event promises a night of shopping, sipping, and sampling from dozens of local restaurants and businesses, with attendees enjoying a special 25% discount on purchases. Someday, like the Paca Girlfriends Party, I am determined to sneak in and see what goes on!

The Annapolis Children’s Business Fair is set for April 27, 2024. This fair is part of a global network that encourages young entrepreneurship, with children aged 5 to 16 running their own business stalls. The event, which promotes creativity and business skills, will include competitions for Most Original Business Idea, Highest Business Potential, and Best Presentation. The fair is expected to be a dynamic showcase of youthful enterprise and innovation. It all goes down at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church ion Arnold from 1 pm to 4 pm. We have more info on EyeOnAnnapolis.net or you can go to MarylandCuriosityLab.org

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we chat with Mickey Love from Historic London Town and Gardens about this hidden gem in Anne Arundel County and an upcoming event. And earlier this week, I said we were speaking with Annapolis College Consulting– my apologies, we have them NEXT Saturday!

In closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the local news is the daily news recap email, which goes out at 7 p.m. 366 days this year. It’s free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. Please do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues know about it as well!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And because it’s Thursday, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace, is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up, so hang tight!

