Daily News Brief | April 17, 2024

Three high school seniors receive Dell Scholarships! The local congressional race is heating up, and it looks to be an expensive one! The US Senate race is also hot, and reports suggest it may be one of the most expensive in the country. The local housing market is taking a dip over last year’s numbers. And the IRS is holding on to $26 million belonging to Marylanders for unclaimed refunds in 2020, so you have until May 17th to file for it or they send it all to me–that was a little thing Congressman Sarbanes snuck in the Omnibus Bill for me! And up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we speak with Lee Norwood from Annapolis College Consulting!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 17th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Hey, political geeks–tonight is the congressional candidates’ forum at the Eastport United Methodist Church at 6 pm. Go learn about the 17 candidates that are running! Enough of that for now, but more later. But let’s get into the news, shall we?

Congrats to a trio of high school seniors in the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program who have all been recognized as Dell Scholars. Jaydy Mayancela-Chimborazo of Annapolis High School, Ali Shaalan of North County High School, and Cheyenne Reid of Southern High School will each receive a $20,000 scholarship and a laptop computer and printer from the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. The program also provides students with technology, a private scholar networking community, resources, and mentoring to ensure they have the support they need to achieve their college degrees.

In the political arena, former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn has emerged as a financial frontrunner in Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District race, amassing $3.77 million in campaign contributions. This far outpaces his opponents in a crowded field of 22 Democrats. Next in line is State Senator Sarah Elfreth, with $513,000. But money does not win elections—show up at that forum tonight and hear from the candidates themselves! Polling wise, Elfreth is outpacing Dunn and Fellow State Senator Clarance Lam.

Meanwhile, the Maryland U.S. Senate race is shaping up to be one of the most expensive in the state’s history, with Democrat David Trone spending over $40 million of his own money. The race is also highlighted by significant support for Republican candidate Larry Hogan, backed by a super PAC funded with $10 million from a major Republican donor. This high-stakes contest follows the retirement of long-time U.S. Senator Ben Cardin. Looking at polls, Trone is ahead of Prince Georges County Executive Angela Alsobrooks on the democratic side and Hogan is far ahead of his nearest competitor on the Republican side. And with a match-up between Trone and Hogan, polls suggest Hogan comes out on top!

On the housing front, Maryland’s real estate market has experienced a significant drop in home sales, down 13.9% from last year, coupled with a sharp decline in available inventory and a notable increase in housing prices and interest rates. The Maryland General Assembly has responded by passing HB 538, which aims to increase housing density and ease zoning laws to alleviate the state’s housing shortage.

Finally, the IRS is urging Marylanders to claim their unclaimed tax refunds from 2020, which total more than $26 million. Due to extensions from the pandemic, the deadline to claim these refunds has been extended to May 17—so there is not much time.

This Saturday, on the Local Business Spotlight, we are chatting with Lee Norwood, who knows all about getting kids into the right college. She owns Annapolis College Consulting and a new program called College Sharks! If you have a kid that may be headed to college, don’t miss this one. It drops at noon on Saturday!

