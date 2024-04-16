Daily News Brief | April 16, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

A brush fire burns nearly 75 acres in Gambrills. A fourth body was recovered from the collapsed Key Bridge. The Annapolis Irish Festival will be here on May 4th and we have a sweet discount code. May Day is also around the corner so get those baskets ready. And of course, it is Ticket Tuesday, and Rams Head On Stage has hooked us up once again and these are two great shows.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 16th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

A little tired this morning– was up late last night at Maryland Hall seeing Gregorian and what an amazing and unique show. If you get a chance to see them somewhere, do it! Theyt are not anywhere nearby, so maybe put an alert for them. Anyhow, we have some news–shall we?

We still don’t know about a tree falling in a forest, but now we know about when a tree falls on a utility pole. Yesterday, a large brush fire burned approximately 75 acres in Gambrills when a fallen tree took down an electrical pole. Anne Arundel County Fire Department controled the fire in under two hours with no reported injuries or damage to structures.

In some sad Key Bridge news, recovery efforts following the tragic incident at Key Bridge last month have led to the discovery of a fourth victim. The body was recovered yesterday and has since been identified but the identity of the victim is being withheld for now at the request of the family. The recovery effort continues.

Turning to lighter news, the Annapolis Irish Festival is set to energize the fairgrounds with a lineup of traditional music and activities on May 4th . Families can look forward to a vibrant celebration of Irish culture with an expanded kids’ zone and opportunities for everyone to participate. And here’s a secret.. use the discount code EYE for a 50% discount on all your tickets! And here’s another tip–that code is good a the Fiesta Latina on May 5th at the fairgrounds AND the Maryland Seafood Festival in September. Get all those tickets at ABCEventsInc.com and remember EYE saves you half!

Preparations are underway for the 69th Annual May Day Basket competition, occurring on May 1st. This event, hosted by the Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne, invites locals to showcase floral arrangements or their doors or doorsteps symbolizing the arrival of spring. Participants, from residents to businesses, are encouraged to display baskets adorned with fresh-cut flowers, continuing a community tradition that heralds the warmer months. And much like the Annapolis Film Festival and Blue Angels Day, I am a strong proponent of playing hookie from school or work on May Day!

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and today, from Rams Head On Stage– how do these shows sound? Willie Watson a great folk singer from Nashville on Sunday the 21st–ooh and opening for him, local fave Skribe! And then to close out the month, Naturally 7 on April 30th. And before you pass on Naturally 7, check them out– R&B, Blues, Beatboxing with a Post Modern Jukebox vibe. That will be a great show! Want a pair, get in touch with me and you might score a pair! And of course you want to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for the rest of their amazing shows!

