Daily News Brief | April 15, 2024

Today…

School’s Out–we have the dates for the last day of school. Annapolis Arts Week is expanding to Anne Arundel Arts Week. St. John’s College is hosting a free seminar and panel discussion on the complicated legacy of Francis Scott Key this week. The Coastal Conservation Association of Maryland has partnered with DNR and Maryland Tourism for a year-long contest with monthly prizes. And it is tax day! Of course, we have our Canines and Crosstreks with Codie who needs a home STAT, and our Local Business Spotlight with the Annapolis Collection Gallery.

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is here with the Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, April 15th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Wow, what a great and fun weekend! Boat show on Friday, bike ride, croquet and a parade on Saturday and a MS Walk on Sunday! I'll take it!.

Daily News Recap newsletter Sign Up: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

Put this date on your calendar if you have kiddos. The final day of the school year for most students in prekindergarten through 11th grade will be on June 11, 2024. This is due to the limited use of inclement weather days. Graduating seniors will finish earlier, on May 23. Specific schools such as Meade High School and two others will end on June 10 to accommodate construction projects. The 2024-2025 academic year is set to start on August 26 and that calendar is up on the school’s site–aacps.org.

Remember Annapolis Arts Day? Well, it has grown and now Anne Arundel County is set to celebrate Anne Arundel County Arts Month this June, showcasing local talents through a series of events organized across the county. Highlights include Annapolis Arts Week starting June 1, with activities such as the Paint Annapolis plein air event. The month will feature various arts and heritage activities, aiming to foster community engagement and support for local artists. Central to the events is the Arts Hub at Lightbox Studio on West Street, which will provide a venue for exhibitions and gatherings. All the deets at AnneArundelArts.com

This is VERY interesting in light of the Key Bridge collapse and the call from the Caucus of African American Leaders to rename the bridge (when built) for the first African American Congressman from Maryland. And it was scheduled before all of this. St. John’s College is gearing up for a panel discussion on April 17, titled “The Legacy of Francis Scott Key, Class of 1796,” exploring the complex history of its notable alumnus. The event, free to the public, will include insights from historians and academics, aiming to provide a balanced view of Key’s contributions and controversies. The discussion is part of a broader initiative by the College History Task Force, which is examining the historical figures associated with the campus’s oldest buildings.

The Coastal Conservation Association of Maryland has launched The Great Chesapeake Invasive Count Tournament, running until March 31, 2025. This initiative encourages anglers to help manage invasive species in the Chesapeake Bay by using the iAngler Tournament app to log their catches. The project aims to combine scientific research with community engagement and will feature monthly prizes for participants. The initiative was highlighted at the Bay Bridge Boat Show, where attendees learned about invasive species and the new Maryland’s Catfish Trail. We have some details at EyeOnAnnapolis.net but the whole shebang is at ccamd.org

And yes, today is the deadline to file your taxes. If you are like me, I took my medicine early and the bad taste is out of my mouth. But if not, your taxes must be filed by midnight tonight (electronically) or postmarked today if you are mailing them in. The IRS expects 19 million people to file an extension–that gives you to October 15th, but you still must pay your estimated taxes now! So complex–I really with there was some sort of flat tax option–get paid a gross pay and pay a tax on goods and services to cover it and eliminate all this filing stuff!

Hopefully you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Codie a personable little mix of a bunch–so if you are interested– put in an app, he’s been there since July for no good reason and we are hoping he has some prospects by today!! Hopefully you have some room in your heart for him. If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, we spoke with Katherine Burke from the Annapolis Collection Gallery and that was fascinating–art and history all at once. And she is hosting a special evening with Jay Fleming on Saturday–so do check that out as well.

