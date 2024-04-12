Daily News Brief | April 12, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

A Harwood man serving probation for child porn was arrested again for the same thing–he now faces a minimum of 15 years in federal prison. Ogle Hall is back on the market once again after the City and neighbors would not allow the owners to host events at the facility. The Oyster Recovery Partnership planted a 8 million oyster spat in Herring Bay courtesy of the settlement from the Ever Forward which ran aground a few years ago. Bloomstone Jewelers if opening at the harbour Center today. Ledo Pizza in Severna Park is ready to re-open soon at their new location. And the Annapolis Crab Shack is opening this weekend at the Gingerville Marine Center! A lot of events from boat shows to symphonies to croquet to EV showcases to theatre to big band concerts We also have our Local Business Spotlight pod coming up with The Annapolis Collection Gallery, and we meet Codie who needs a home FAST in Canines & Crosstreks!

Good morning, it's Friday, April 12th, 2024

On Monday this week looked like my schedule was fairly easy. Tuesday it tightened up a bit. Wednesday was pretty busy, Yesterday was practically frantic. And today, as soon as I hit upload, I am out for a walk and won’t be back until early evening! So much for planning! But anyhow, we have some news, so we better get into it, shall we?

Raymon Edward Dandridge, 39, of Harwood, has pleaded guilty to distributing videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, as announced by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves. The videos showed adult males sexually abusing toddlers and infants. Dandridge, was currently serving out a 2022 conviction for a similar crime in Anne Arundel County. He communicated with an undercover agent believing the agent was bringing his 8-year-old daughter so Dandridge could “play with her.” He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for September 18, 2024.

In some surprising not-so surprising real estate news, Ogle Hall is back on the market. Previously owned by the US Naval Academy Alumni Association and purchased by Fair Winds Capital Investments for $4.65 million, the site is now for sale for an undisclosed price. Fair Winds had wanted to create an inn and event space to host reunions and weddings as the Naval Academy Alumni Association had for years. However, the property was not zoned for that, and neighbirs pitched a fit, and a compromise of allowing an inn and a museum was reached. But apparently Fair Winds felt that was not enough so they enlisted Rosso Commercial to handle the sale. While the price is undisclosed, I suspect with what they spent on fighting City Hall, the asking price will be over $5 million. This marks only the second ownership change for Ogle Hall in eight decades.

Turning to environmental efforts, the Oyster Recovery Partnership has begun planting 8 million juvenile oysters in Maryland’s Herring Bay in Southern Anne Arundel County. This initiative, funded by a settlement from the Ever Forward container ship incident, seeks to restore oyster populations and thereby enhance the ecosystem. The settlement will allow for the planting of up to 150 million oysters in the area, supporting both ecological balance and commercial fishing.

In business news, Bloomstone Jewelers is launching its first retail store in Annapolis at the Harbour Center, specializing in lab-grown diamonds. They will open today officially and celebrate on Friday at noon with a grad opening and the public is invited!

After losing their lease at Park Plaza in Severna Park, Ledo Pizza is getting ready to re-open on April 23rd just a mile up the road at 342 Ritchie Highway!

And there’s a new crab shack in town. The Annapolis Crab Shack will be opening at the Gingerville Marine Center on Solomons Island Road tomorrow at 11 am. This is the marina complex adjacent to Yellow Fin. So with the nice weather–pick up a bushel and have a feast!

With the warm weather comes a lot of events. I am going to go thru them pretty fast so listen up. Opening at 11am today, the bay Bridge Boat Show at the Bay Bridge Marina just over the Bay Bridge–that runs through Sunday with 100+ new and pre-owned boats in the water ready to go for thuis season–and more of course! Gypsy is underway at the Classic Theatre of Maryland on West Street and that runs through the 28th. The ASO is presenting its Masterworks V Series this weekend at Maryland Hall. On Sunday, the Londontown Symphony takes over the Maryland Hall stage. Saturday in the outdoors–the sold-out Annapolis Cup croquet match between the Johnnies and Mids gets underway at noon, as does the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade. And on Sunday, you can kick gas with Annapolis Green as they bring their EV showcase to the first block of West Street, and then stroll to City Dock for the USNA Drum & Bugle Corps concert at 2pm. ANd if you are into strolling–the annual MS Walk is on Sunday at 9am so expect to see a lot of people with orange shirts walking.

And you want to be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight this Saturday at noon. We spoke with Katherine Burke from The Annapolis Collection Gallery– really a great conversation!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Codie! He’s a six-year-old Pomeranian, Shiba Inu, maybe Chihuahua mix and for some reason has been at the shelter since July. So we ned to get him a home soon. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for some irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt her!

