Daily News Brief | April 10, 2024

The Health Department issued a rabies alert for a rabid raccoon in Shady Side. MDOT is recommending that people use their live traffic site to help mitigate congestion due to the bridge collapse. The Pride of Baltimore II is back in Baltimore. The Annapolis Town Center has added three new health-focused businesses.

Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 10th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Yesterday, I recorded a local business spotlight for next Saturday, and I am gonna go out on a limb and say that it was the most spectacular setting I have recorded one of these. Intrigued? Tune in on the 20th! Anyhow, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we ?

Yesterday, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health issued a health alert following the confirmation of a rabies case in a raccoon found on Lee Boulevard near John Marshall Park in Shady Side. If anyone came into contact with the raccoon found on April 5, please seek medical treatment. Also, if your pet has any unexplained wounds. The department emphasized the importance of rabies vaccinations for pets, cautioning against letting them roam freely, and advised the public to avoid contact with wild animals, especially those known carriers of rabies, like raccoons and bats.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is encouraging the use of its real-time traffic map in response to the disruption caused by last month’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. The map, accessible at https://chart.maryland.gov/, provides live updates on traffic conditions across the state highway system, which has seen increased congestion, especially on routes like I-95, I-895, and I-695. The administration is advising motorists to plan for longer commutes and exercise caution, particularly in inclement weather. My kid said he added 45 minutes to his commute from Highlandtown to Ft. Meade to compensate, and it was not enough!

The Pride of Baltimore II, a historical replica ship, returned to Baltimore yesterday. The ship was temporarily stranded in Annapolis due to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Captain Jan Miles described the journey back through an alternative channel as a solemn experience, passing the site of the collapsed bridge and a wrecked container ship. The ship’s return to Baltimore allows for necessary maintenance and participation in scheduled events, including deck tours at the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine this weekend. But she’ll be back in Annapolis for the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show from April 26th through the 28th.

Lastly, Annapolis Town Center announced the addition of three new tenants in the health and wellness sector: SkinSpirit, Rowan, and Nava Health. SkinSpirit specializes in aesthetic skin treatments, Rowan is a nurse-performed body piercing place, and Nava Health is integrative medicine, but I’m not sure what that means. The center’s management, Trademark Property, says this is part of the center’s ongoing evolution, emphasizing a focus on health and wellness services.

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, since we talked to the Inner West Street Association last week, it only seems natural to speak to an inner West Street business. With that, you can look forward to Katherine from Annapolis Collection Gallery—one of my stops for gifts this past Christmas!

