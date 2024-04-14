Crofton High’s Josiah Williams Name Emerging Scholar

Crofton High School junior Josiah Williams has been named one of 24 Emerging Scholars across Maryland by the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education.

Williams, a junior at the school, is the lone representative from Anne Arundel County among the honorees. The awards recognize students for their outstanding achievements in compassion initiatives, leadership and academic success.

“I’m very proud and humbled to be representative of Anne Arundel County for this award,” Williams said. “It’s pretty cool!

Williams is a three-sport athlete who is a member of the school’s football and indoor and outdoor track teams. He also is the student representative to the school’s Parent Teacher Student Organization (PTSO) and serves as a Cardinal Coach to mentor new students.

Williams also is a member of Crofton’s Black Student Union and 100% Triumph Club.

“Josiah is an impressive young man who represents the best that Crofton High has to offer,” Crofton Principal Greg Ryan said. “He is a leader in the classroom and in the community, who tirelessly serves the students and staff of Crofton. We are proud to call Josiah a Cardinal.”

Honorees were selected from a competitive pool of candidates based on their contributions to their communities, exemplary leadership within their schools, and exceptional academic performance. Judges also considered a student’s expressed intentions of pursuing a STEM career and any participation in MBRT programs.

“We are thrilled to honor these remarkable young individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to making a positive impact in their communities,” said Sharon Markley Schreiber, Executive Director of the MBRT. “Their commitment to service, leadership, and academic excellence serves as an inspiration to us all.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

