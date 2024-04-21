Compass Rose Theater Notches a Helen Hayes Recommendation for Latest Production

Compass Rose Theater, an award-winning and critically acclaimed professional theater and educational nonprofit in Annapolis, has just received a Helen Hayes Awards Recommendation for its current production, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” directed by Tommy Malek and musically directed by Rachel Sandler. Show tickets at www.compassrosetheater.org.

“We have enjoyed a truly spectacular season, wrapping it up with our second Helen Hayes Awards Recommendation this season. We’re very proud to offer such high caliber on-stage talent and see the overwhelmingly positive audience response,” said Barbara Webber, Executive Director of Compass Rose Theater. Webber was recently named a “New Leader Honoree” by Leadership Anne Arundel, an award honoring individuals who have stepped into new leadership positions in the past year and shown exceptional leadership for the betterment of Anne Arundel County, MD.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee features Beth Amann as Rona Lisa, Cera Baker as Marcy, Lila Cooper as Olive, Stephen Emery as Barfee, Preston Grover as Chip, Taylor Litofsky as Logainnne, B.J. Robertson as Mitch, Omar A. Said as Panch, Sam Slottow as Leaf, Lean Freeman as Marcy/Logainne understudy (US), Adam Kindley as Chip/Leaf US, Kelly Mok as Barfee/Panch US, and Shelby Young as Rona/Olive US.

The spelling bee comedic musical revolves around an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents who vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. The Tony Award-winner has MUSIC AND LYRICS BY William Finn, CONCEIVED BY Rebecca Feldman, ADDITIONAL MATERIAL BY Jay Reiss, and BOOK BY Rachel Sheinkin.

The show runs until Sunday, April 28, 2024, with a special benefit Dinner & A Show performance on Friday, April 19, in partnership with the Light House Shelter. (Reservation deadline is April 16.)

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

