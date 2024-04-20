“Belonging” Now on Display at Maryland Hall

“Belonging,” an Anne Arundel County Public Schools exhibit celebrating the artistic growth, decision-making, communication, risk-taking, and perseverance of more than 60 graduating high school seniors in 2024, is now open for the public to view at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis.

Displayed in the Earl and Martino galleries, the impressive showcase encompasses various mediums, including paintings, drawings, three-dimensional designs, photography, and digital media. It allows for a wide array of audiences to see the talents of high school seniors enrolled in visual arts courses who have devoted countless hours to crafting exceptional masterpieces.

The free exhibit runs through May 15, 2024. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

