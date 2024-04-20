April 20, 2024
Annapolis, US 71 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
“Belonging” Now on Display at Maryland Hall Ripple Amplified: Enhancing Bitcoin Investments through XRP and Altcoins Local High School Seniors Win Awards at AACC’s Young Writers Awards Local Business Spotlight: Historic London Town & Gardens What Are These Things on the Telephone Poles?
Life In The Area

“Belonging” Now on Display at Maryland Hall

“Belonging,” an Anne Arundel County Public Schools exhibit celebrating the artistic growth, decision-making, communication, risk-taking, and perseverance of more than 60 graduating high school seniors in 2024, is now open for the public to view at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis.

Displayed in the Earl and Martino galleries, the impressive showcase encompasses various mediums, including paintings, drawings, three-dimensional designs, photography, and digital media. It allows for a wide array of audiences to see the talents of high school seniors enrolled in visual arts courses who have devoted countless hours to crafting exceptional masterpieces.

The free exhibit runs through May 15, 2024. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Ripple Amplified: Enhancing Bitcoin Investments through XRP and Altcoins

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ABC Events

ABC Events

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu