Bayxox Bats Come Alive With 19 Runs

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, exploded for 19 runs against the Reading Fightin’ Phils in a 19-1 victory on Saturday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

Bowie (1-1) scored 14 runs between the second and fourth innings, including seven in the third inning to break the game open.

Collin Burns opened the scoring for the Baysox with a three-run home run with two outs in the third. It was Burns’ first home run at Double-A. The infielder drove in a game-high and career-high seven RBI and was a double shy of the cycle. He tripled in a run in the third, singled in a pair in the fourth and drew a bases loaded walk in the sixth.

The last seven RBI game by a Baysox player was by Billy Cook on August 3, 2023 against Portland.

Jud Fabian went back-to-back with Burns in the third with a solo homer down the left-field line over Reading (1-1) right-handed starter Efrain Contreras (0-1), his first of the season. The Orioles No. 12 prospect launched 15 homers in 64 games last season.

Connor Pavolony drove in two of his three RBI on the night with a double in the third. The Baysox catcher also scored a game-high four runs.

Frederick Bencosme went 3-for-3, drove in two runs and reached base in all five plate appearances. The Orioles No. 27 prospect is 4-for-7 in his first two games at Double-A.

Every player in the Baysox lineup reached on base and eight of the nine players recorded an RBI in the victory.

Starting right-hander Kyle Brnovich went 4.2 innings of one-run ball with no walks and five strikeouts. The right-hander settled in after allowing a first inning homer and threw 3.2 consecutive shutout innings.

Out of the bullpen, Kyle Virbitsky (1-0) threw 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts in his Double-A debut. Left-handerTrey McGough punched out three in two perfect innings of relief and Houston Roth pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to clinch Bowie’s first win of 2024.

The win also marks Bowie manager Roberto Mercado’s first Double-A win of his career.

The Baysox finish their three-game opening homestand against the Reading Fightin’ Phils tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 pm from Prince George’s Stadium. RHP Trace Bright will start for Bowie against RHP Robinson Pena for Reading.

The Baysox finish their three-game opening homestand against the Reading Fightin' Phils tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Trace Bright will start for Bowie against RHP Robinson Pena for Reading.

