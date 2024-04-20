April 20, 2024
Local News

Baysox Walk-Off Altoona For a Friday Night Win in Bowie!

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, walked off the Altoona Curve by a 5-4 final in 10 innings at Prince George’s Stadium on Friday night.

Down 4-3 heading into the bottom of the tenth, Billy Cook tied the game up on an RBI single to right-center to bring home Frederick Bencosme and advanced to second on an error by Altoona center-fielder Matt Fraizer. After a TT Bowens infield single, John Rhodes singled in the winning run with a fly ball off the bottom of the left field wall against Curve right-hander Brad Case (L, 0-1) to score Cook.

The Orioles No. 23 prospect led the team with three hits on the night and delivered the first walk-off win of the season for Bowie (7-6) in the team’s first extra-inning game of the season.

Altoona (5-7) scored the game’s first runs on a leadoff solo homer by Fraizer in the first and an RBI single by Kervin Pichardo in the second off Bowie starting right-hander Ryan Long

Long settled down after early trouble, finishing the night going 4.2 innings, allowing three hits, two runs (one earned), three walks and striking out four, in a no-decision. It’s the longest outing of the season for Long. At one point, he set down nine batters in a row.

Left-hander Ryan Hennen relieved Long in the top of the fifth and threw 1.1 shutout innings with a pair of strikeouts.

The Baysox ended the Curve’s shutout bid in the sixth by scoring three runs all with two outs. Collin Burns tripled in a pair to tie up the score 2-2 before Connor Pavolony drove in Burns with an infield single up the third base line to put Bowie ahead 3-2.

Right-hander Houston Roth entered in the seventh and threw two shutout innings with three strikeouts, allowing only one hit.

Holding a one-run lead in the ninth, right-hander Dylan Heid had a chance to close out the game. However, an error by Anthony Servideo led to a Pichardo game-tying RBI double. The Curve took a 4-3 lead in the top of the tenth on an infield RBI single by Aaron Shackelford off Heid but right-hander Nick Richmond (W, 1-0) struck out Seth Beer with the bases loaded and two outs in his season debut to keep it a one-run game heading into the bottom of the tenth.

The Baysox will continue their six-game set against the Curve on Saturday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. ET from Prince George’s Stadium. RHP Trace Bright (0-1, 3.12 ERA) will get the start for Bowie against RHP Braxton Ashcraft (0-0, 10.80 ERA) for Altoona.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

