Baysox Walk-Off Altoona For a Friday Night Win in Bowie!

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, walked off the Altoona Curve by a 5-4 final in 10 innings at Prince George’s Stadium on Friday night.
Down 4-3 heading into the bottom of the tenth, Billy Cook tied the game up on an RBI single to right-center to bring home Frederick Bencosme and advanced to second on an error by Altoona center-fielder Matt Fraizer. After a TT Bowens infield single, John Rhodes singled in the winning run with a fly ball off the bottom of the left field wall against Curve right-hander Brad Case (L, 0-1) to score Cook.
The Orioles No. 23 prospect led the team with three hits on the night and delivered the first walk-off win of the season for Bowie (7-6) in the team’s first extra-inning game of the season.
Altoona (5-7) scored the game’s first runs on a leadoff solo homer by Fraizer in the first and an RBI single by Kervin Pichardo in the second off Bowie starting right-hander Ryan Long.
Long settled down after early trouble, finishing the night going 4.2 innings, allowing three hits, two runs (one earned), three walks and striking out four, in a no-decision. It’s the longest outing of the season for Long. At one point, he set down nine batters in a row.
Left-hander Ryan Hennen relieved Long in the top of the fifth and threw 1.1 shutout innings with a pair of strikeouts.
The Baysox ended the Curve’s shutout bid in the sixth by scoring three runs all with two outs. Collin Burns tripled in a pair to tie up the score 2-2 before Connor Pavolony drove in Burns with an infield single up the third base line to put Bowie ahead 3-2.
Right-hander Houston Roth entered in the seventh and threw two shutout innings with three strikeouts, allowing only one hit.
Holding a one-run lead in the ninth, right-hander Dylan Heid had a chance to close out the game. However, an error by Anthony Servideo led to a Pichardo game-tying RBI double. The Curve took a 4-3 lead in the top of the tenth on an infield RBI single by Aaron Shackelford off Heid but right-hander Nick Richmond (W, 1-0) struck out Seth Beer with the bases loaded and two outs in his season debut to keep it a one-run game heading into the bottom of the tenth.
The Baysox will continue their six-game set against the Curve on Saturday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. ET from Prince George’s Stadium. RHP Trace Bright (0-1, 3.12 ERA) will get the start for Bowie against RHP Braxton Ashcraft (0-0, 10.80 ERA) for Altoona.
