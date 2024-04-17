Baysox Use Long Ball to Win Series Opener Against Altoona

he Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, used the long ball to win their series opener over the Altoona Curve by a final score of 10-4 from Prince George’s Stadium on Tuesday night.

In the first inning, Dylan Beavers smashed his first homer of the season to give Bowie (5-5) an early 1-0 lead. The Orioles No. 7 prospect has now reached base in eight consecutive games.

A two-run triple by Frederick Bencosme and an RBI single by TT Bowens pushed Bowie’s lead to 4-0 after the third inning.

Right-hander and Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish received the ball for Bowie in a rehab assignment. The 27-year-old went three shutout innings and allowed only one hit and no walks with four strikeouts over 44 pitches.

The Curve grabbed a run each in the fourth and fifth innings before tying it up in the seventh on a Tsung-Che Cheng game-tying two-run homer off Kyle Virbitsky (W, 2-0).

The Baysox responded with five runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead for good. Samuel Basalloripped his first Double-A homer on a line drive to right field off Altoona (4-5) right-hander Grant Ford (L, 0-1) while Bowens hammered a two-run homer to right-center a few batters later to give Bowie a 9-4 lead after the seventh.

Bowens and Bencosme led the team with three RBI each and five Baysox collected two or more hits on the night.

Left-hander Trey McGough closed it out with two perfect innings in relief to seal the series opener.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Altoona Curve tomorrow morning at 11:05 a.m. RHP Seth Johnson (0-1, 9.00 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against a pitcher to be determined for Altoona.

