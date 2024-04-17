April 16, 2024
Local News

Baysox Use Long Ball to Win Series Opener Against Altoona

he Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, used the long ball to win their series opener over the Altoona Curve by a final score of 10-4 from Prince George’s Stadium on Tuesday night.

In the first inning, Dylan Beavers smashed his first homer of the season to give Bowie (5-5) an early 1-0 lead. The Orioles No. 7 prospect has now reached base in eight consecutive games.

A two-run triple by Frederick Bencosme and an RBI single by TT Bowens pushed Bowie’s lead to 4-0 after the third inning.

Right-hander and Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish received the ball for Bowie in a rehab assignment. The 27-year-old went three shutout innings and allowed only one hit and no walks with four strikeouts over 44 pitches.

The Curve grabbed a run each in the fourth and fifth innings before tying it up in the seventh on a Tsung-Che Cheng game-tying two-run homer off Kyle Virbitsky (W, 2-0).

The Baysox responded with five runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead for good. Samuel Basalloripped his first Double-A homer on a line drive to right field off Altoona (4-5) right-hander Grant Ford (L, 0-1) while Bowens hammered a two-run homer to right-center a few batters later to give Bowie a 9-4 lead after the seventh.

Bowens and Bencosme led the team with three RBI each and five Baysox collected two or more hits on the night.

Left-hander Trey McGough closed it out with two perfect innings in relief to seal the series opener.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Altoona Curve tomorrow morning at 11:05 a.m. RHP Seth Johnson (0-1, 9.00 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against a pitcher to be determined for Altoona.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George's Stadium.

