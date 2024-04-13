Baysox Split Saturday Double Header With Yard Goats

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, split a doubleheader with the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, taking game one 5-4, before falling 9-0 in game two.

Bowie (4-4) snatched the lead late in game one, in what was another back-and-forth affair. The game was tied at four entering the top of the seventh, before Jud Fabian tripled off the wall in right-center. That set the table forSilas Ardoin to rip a double into the wind in right off Hartford right-hander Jaden Hill (L, 0-1), scoring Fabian and giving Bowie a 5-4 win.

After the Baysox took the lead in the second inning of game one on a three-run home run from Frederick Bencosme, his first at the Double-A level, Hartford scored four unanswered runs to take the lead. A Bencosme error on the infield allowed two runs to score in the bottom of the second, before a sacrifice fly and RBI single gave the Yard Goats a 4-3 edge.

Anthony Servideo tied the game for Bowie in the top of the fourth, with his opposite-field double plating TT Bowens and leveling the score at four.

Bowie right-handed starter Kyle Brnovich ran into a bit of trouble in the fourth, walking the bases loaded before being removed with one out. Fellow right-hander Dylan Heid (W, 1-0) came on to wiggle the Baysox out of the bases-loaded jam, before retiring the next six he would face in 2.2 innings of scoreless relief.

After Ardoin’s heroics, southpaw Trey McGough (S, 1) collected the final three outs to slam the door shut in game one for Bowie.

Game two did not go the way of the Baysox from the get-go. Right-handed starter Ryan Long (L, 0-1) allowed nine hits through 3.2 innings, including a pair of home runs. Hartford’s Zach Kokoska laced a solo shot in the second, before a two-run home run from Zac Veen in the third. In total, the Yard Goats tallied nine runs on 15 hits in Saturday’s game two.

Offensively, the Baysox were kept quiet in game two, managing just three hits in the contest.

Bowie and Hartford wrap-up their six-game series from Dunkin’ Park on Sunday afternoon, with the Baysox looking for a series split at 1:10 p.m. ET. RHP Trace Bright (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will get the start for Bowie against RHP Jarrod Cande (0-0, 4.50 ERA) for Hartford

The next Baysox homestand begins Tuesday, April 16 against the Altoona Curve from Prince George's Stadium.

