April 21, 2024
Annapolis, US 53 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Unveiling 1Win Casino Games’ Hidden Treasures Baysox Hold Off Late Rally from The Curve for a Sunday Win Three Local Students Earn Coveted $20K Dell Scholarship Compass Rose Theater Notches a Helen Hayes Recommendation for Latest Production Free Rides On Monday Courtesy of MTA
Local News

Baysox Hold Off Late Rally from The Curve for a Sunday Win

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, held off a late ninth-inning rally by Altoona to defeat the Curve 5-4 at Prince George’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Bowie (9-6) opened the scoring in the third on a pair of bases loaded walks drawn by Billy Cook and Silas Ardoin against Altoona (5-9) starting left-hander Anthony Solometo.

Right-hander Kyle Brnovich received the Sunday start for Bowie. The 26-year-old threw five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and no walks while recording eight strikeouts in a no decision. It’s the first time that Brnovich has gone five innings in a game since September 12, 2021 against Harrisburg after spending the last two seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery.

In the top of the seventh, Altoona’s Jase Bowen hit a two-run infield single under the glove of the shortstop against right-handed reliever Nick Richmond (W, 2-0) to tie the score 2-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Dylan Beavers crushed a go-ahead three-run homer off Altoona reliever Po-Yu Chen (L, 0-1) to give Bowie a 5-2 lead. It’s the Orioles No. 7 prospect’s second homer of the season and it extended his on-base streak to 12 consecutive games, which stands as the longest active on-base streak in the Eastern League.

Ahead by three entering the ninth, Altoona’s Matt Fraizer and Aaron Shackelford both hit solo homers off right-handed reliever Keagan Gillies to pull the Curve within one.

With the tying run in scoring position and the go-ahead run on first, left-hander Ryan Hennen (S, 1) came in and collected the final two outs to seal the 5-4 victory for the Baysox.

The win marks Bowie’s third win in a row, which is the team’s first three-game win streak of the season.

The Baysox will now go on the road for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, April 23 at 11:05 am against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, April 30 at 6:05 pm against the Erie Seawolves. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Daily News Brief Local News Sports
Previous Article

Three Local Students Earn Coveted $20K Dell Scholarship

 Next Article

Unveiling 1Win Casino Games’ Hidden Treasures

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

You might be interested in …

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ABC Events

ABC Events

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu