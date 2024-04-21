Baysox Hold Off Late Rally from The Curve for a Sunday Win

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, held off a late ninth-inning rally by Altoona to defeat the Curve 5-4 at Prince George’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Bowie (9-6) opened the scoring in the third on a pair of bases loaded walks drawn by Billy Cook and Silas Ardoin against Altoona (5-9) starting left-hander Anthony Solometo.

Right-hander Kyle Brnovich received the Sunday start for Bowie. The 26-year-old threw five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and no walks while recording eight strikeouts in a no decision. It’s the first time that Brnovich has gone five innings in a game since September 12, 2021 against Harrisburg after spending the last two seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery.

In the top of the seventh, Altoona’s Jase Bowen hit a two-run infield single under the glove of the shortstop against right-handed reliever Nick Richmond (W, 2-0) to tie the score 2-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Dylan Beavers crushed a go-ahead three-run homer off Altoona reliever Po-Yu Chen (L, 0-1) to give Bowie a 5-2 lead. It’s the Orioles No. 7 prospect’s second homer of the season and it extended his on-base streak to 12 consecutive games, which stands as the longest active on-base streak in the Eastern League.

Ahead by three entering the ninth, Altoona’s Matt Fraizer and Aaron Shackelford both hit solo homers off right-handed reliever Keagan Gillies to pull the Curve within one.

With the tying run in scoring position and the go-ahead run on first, left-hander Ryan Hennen (S, 1) came in and collected the final two outs to seal the 5-4 victory for the Baysox.

The win marks Bowie’s third win in a row, which is the team’s first three-game win streak of the season.

The Baysox will now go on the road for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, April 23 at 11:05 am against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, April 30 at 6:05 pm against the Erie Seawolves.

