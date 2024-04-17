April 18, 2024
Local News

Baysox Flex Muscles in Shutout Win Against The Curve!

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, hit three more homers en route to a shutout win over the Altoona Curve by a final score of 5-0 from Prince George’s Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s the first shutout win for the Baysox of the season.

In the second inning, TT Bowens hammered his third homer of the season off Altoona (4-6) starting right-hander Chris Gau to give Bowie (6-5) an early 2-0 lead. The first baseman has now homered in three straight games and now leads the Eastern League with 14 RBI on the year.

In the fourth, Frederick Bencosme drilled his second homer of the season and his first homer at Prince George’s Stadium to extend the Bowie lead to 3-0. The Orioles No. 27 prospect finished a triple shy of the cycle in his second three-hit game at the Double-A level.

Right-hander Seth Johnson received the start for Bowie in his home debut. The 25-year-old went four shutout innings and allowed four hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 63 pitches in a no-decision.

In the sixth, Billy Cook smashed his first homer of the year with a two-run shot to make it 5-0 Bowie. The Orioles No. 30 prospect hit 24 homers last season to place third in the Eastern League.

Right-hander Keagan Gillies pitched a scoreless fifth inning out of the bullpen and right-hander Carlos Tavera (W, 1-0) pitched four perfect innings with seven strikeouts to earn his first win of the year.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Altoona Curve tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Alex Pham (0-0, 5.14 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Bubba Chandler (0-0, 2.45 ERA).

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

