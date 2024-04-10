Baysox Fall in Hartford

April 9, 2024
Annapolis, US
The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped the series opener to the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, by a final score of 5-4 from Dunkin’ Park on Tuesday night.

Hartford (2-0) never trailed from the end of the third inning onward and scored a pair of runs each in the third and sixth innings to win its home opener.

Connecticut native TT Bowens and Billy Cook drove in the only runs of the game as both collected two RBI each on the night. It was the first RBI of the season for Bowens and the first multi-RBI game for Cook of the season.  

However, Bowie (2-2) grounded into a season-high three double plays, including in the sixth and eighth innings, to thwart a couple potential rallies in the game.

Right-hander Brandon Young earned the start for the Baysox. The 25-year-old went 4.1 innings, allowed three runs on five hits and struck out seven, receiving a no decision. Young’s seven strikeouts are the most by a Bowie starter so far this season.

Right-hander Logan Rinehart (L, 0-1) suffered the loss after giving up the go-ahead run in the sixth on an RBI single by Braxton Fulford with two outs.

Right-hander Kade Strowd performed well out of the bullpen with 2.0 scoreless innings and three strikeouts. The 26-year-old has not allowed an earned run through his first 3.1 innings pitched.

The Baysox continue their series against the Yard Goats tomorrow night at 7:10 pm from Dunkin’ Park. RHP Seth Johnson is scheduled to pitch for Bowie against RHP Andrew Quezada for Hartford.

The next Baysox homestand begins Tuesday, April 16 against the Altoona Curve from Prince George’s Stadium. Ticket plans, group offers, and single-game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

