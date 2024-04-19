Baysox Fall Behind Early and Never Catch Up in Defeat to Curve

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell behind early and ultimately dropped their Thursday contest with the Altoona Curve by a 7-3 final at Prince George’s Stadium.

The Curve crushed a pair of home runs early against right-handed starter Alex Pham to jump on top. After an RBI double in the top of the first gave the Curve a 1-0 edge, Seth Beer’s solo home run doubled Altoona’s lead, part of a three-run frame that made it 4-0 Curve. Jackson Glenn added a two-run homer to make it 6-0 Curve.

Pham (L, 0-1) ended the outing strong with a one-two-three fourth inning, but his night would end there, with five strikeouts and a walk.

Bowie chipped away against Altoona’s right-handed starter Bubba Chandler. Samuel Basallo and Frederick Bencosme each collected a pair of hits on Thursday, including RBI knocks for each in the bottom of the third to make it 6-2. That’s all Bowie would push across on Chandler (W, 1-0) through five frames.

Right-hander Zach Peek steadied the ship on the bump for Bowie, contributing four innings and allowing just one run on a single in the sixth inning, gathering three strikeouts.

That gave the Baysox an opportunity to rally late. Anthony Servideo chipped in with a solo home run on a towering shot to right field in the seventh, cutting the deficit to 7-3. Then, the Baysox took advantage of three walks, scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth to make it a 7-5 game.

Right-hander Isaac Mattson (S, 1) got the Curve out of the jam in the eighth. Bowie bolstered a run in the ninth, as Jud Fabian doubled for his career-high matching fourth hit of the night, scoring on a single from Billy Cook with two outs. However, Bencosme lined out to the third baseman to end the game.

The loss snaps the brief two-game winning run for the Baysox. Bowie’s record stands at 6-6 through the first 12 games of 2024.

The Baysox will continue their six-game set against the Curve on Friday night, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET from Prince George’s Stadium. RHP Kyle Brnovich (0-0, 3.38 ERA) will get the start for Bowie against RHP Sean Sullivan (0-2, 5.87 ERA) for Altoona.

