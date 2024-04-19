April 19, 2024
Annapolis, US 50 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Digital Yuan: Revolutionizing Payments in the Digital Age Daily News Brief | April 19, 2024 Baysox Fall Behind Early and Never Catch Up in Defeat to Curve How to Protect Your Privacy in the Digital Age with Free Reverse Phone Lookup Drug Bust: Annapolis Man Arrested in Linthicum Hotel with Weapons and Narcotics
Local News

Baysox Fall Behind Early and Never Catch Up in Defeat to Curve

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell behind early and ultimately dropped their Thursday contest with the Altoona Curve by a 7-3 final at Prince George’s Stadium.

The Curve crushed a pair of home runs early against right-handed starter Alex Pham to jump on top. After an RBI double in the top of the first gave the Curve a 1-0 edge, Seth Beer’s solo home run doubled Altoona’s lead, part of a three-run frame that made it 4-0 Curve. Jackson Glenn added a two-run homer to make it 6-0 Curve.

Pham (L, 0-1) ended the outing strong with a one-two-three fourth inning, but his night would end there, with five strikeouts and a walk.

Bowie chipped away against Altoona’s right-handed starter Bubba Chandler. Samuel Basallo and Frederick Bencosme each collected a pair of hits on Thursday, including RBI knocks for each in the bottom of the third to make it 6-2. That’s all Bowie would push across on Chandler (W, 1-0) through five frames.

Right-hander Zach Peek steadied the ship on the bump for Bowie, contributing four innings and allowing just one run on a single in the sixth inning, gathering three strikeouts.

That gave the Baysox an opportunity to rally late. Anthony Servideo chipped in with a solo home run on a towering shot to right field in the seventh, cutting the deficit to 7-3. Then, the Baysox took advantage of three walks, scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth to make it a 7-5 game.

Right-hander Isaac Mattson (S, 1) got the Curve out of the jam in the eighth. Bowie bolstered a run in the ninth, as Jud Fabian doubled for his career-high matching fourth hit of the night, scoring on a single from Billy Cook with two outs. However, Bencosme lined out to the third baseman to end the game.

The loss snaps the brief two-game winning run for the Baysox. Bowie’s record stands at 6-6 through the first 12 games of 2024.

The Baysox will continue their six-game set against the Curve on Friday night, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET from Prince George’s Stadium. RHP Kyle Brnovich (0-0, 3.38 ERA) will get the start for Bowie against RHP Sean Sullivan (0-2, 5.87 ERA) for Altoona.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Daily News Brief Local News Sports
Previous Article

How to Protect Your Privacy in the Digital Age with Free Reverse Phone Lookup

 Next Article

Daily News Brief | April 19, 2024

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

You might be interested in …

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ABC Events

ABC Events

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu