Baysox Drop Series Opener in Richmond

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped the series opener to the Richmond Flying Squirrels by a final of 6-2 at The Diamond on Tuesday afternoon.

Richmond (8-8) scored four of its six runs on the afternoon in the third inning against Bowie starting right-handerSeth Johnson (L, 0-2). Victor Bericoto singled in a run to extend Richmond’s lead to 2-0 before a Frederick Bencosme fielding error added another run for the Flying Squirrels on what would have been an inning-ending double play, knocking Johnson out of the game.

A two-run single by Luis Toribio made it 5-0 Richmond after the third inning.

The Orioles No. 10 prospect finished the day going just 2.1 innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out two in the loss.

The Baysox grabbed their first runs of the game in the fifth inning on a John Rhodes two-run homer off Richmond starting right-hander Carson Ragsdale to get within four. It’s the first homer for the Orioles No. 23 prospect on the season.

Bowie’s (9-7) offense was stagnant though for the rest of the game as it went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Richmond reliever Wil Jensen (W, 1-1) earned the victory after throwing two scoreless innings of relief.

The loss snapped Bowie’s three-game win streak.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Alex Pham (0-1, 8.18 ERA) will get the start for Bowie against RHP Ryan Murphy (1-1, 2.25 ERA) for Richmond.

