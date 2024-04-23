April 24, 2024
Annapolis, US 60 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
The Role of Random Number Generators in Hugewin Casino’s Fair Gameplay Daily News Brief | April 24, 2024 Baysox Drop Series Opener in Richmond TOMORROW: Girls Night Out at Homestead Gardens! Smooth Transition: A Comprehensive Guide to Migrating from WooCommerce to Shopify
Local News

Baysox Drop Series Opener in Richmond

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped the series opener to the Richmond Flying Squirrels by a final of 6-2 at The Diamond on Tuesday afternoon.

Richmond (8-8) scored four of its six runs on the afternoon in the third inning against Bowie starting right-handerSeth Johnson (L, 0-2). Victor Bericoto singled in a run to extend Richmond’s lead to 2-0 before a Frederick Bencosme fielding error added another run for the Flying Squirrels on what would have been an inning-ending double play, knocking Johnson out of the game.

A two-run single by Luis Toribio made it 5-0 Richmond after the third inning.

The Orioles No. 10 prospect finished the day going just 2.1 innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out two in the loss.

The Baysox grabbed their first runs of the game in the fifth inning on a John Rhodes two-run homer off Richmond starting right-hander Carson Ragsdale to get within four. It’s the first homer for the Orioles No. 23 prospect on the season.

Bowie’s (9-7) offense was stagnant though for the rest of the game as it went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Richmond reliever Wil Jensen (W, 1-1) earned the victory after throwing two scoreless innings of relief.

The loss snapped Bowie’s three-game win streak.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Alex Pham (0-1, 8.18 ERA) will get the start for Bowie against RHP Ryan Murphy (1-1, 2.25 ERA) for Richmond.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, April 30 at 6:05 pm against the Erie Seawolves. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Daily News Brief Local News Sports
Previous Article

TOMORROW: Girls Night Out at Homestead Gardens!

 Next Article

Daily News Brief | April 24, 2024

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

You might be interested in …

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ABC Events

ABC Events

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu