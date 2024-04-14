Baysox Drop Dreary Sunday Finale

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell in their series finale against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, 7-4 on Sunday afternoon from Dunkin’ Park.

Through on-and-off rain showers, Hartford (4-2) poured it on Bowie (4-5) through the early and middle innings. A pair of solo home runs – one in the second inning and one in the third – were charged to the tab of right-handed starter Trace Bright (L, 0-1), erasing an early RBI single from Anthony Servideo in the top of the second and placing Bowie in a 2-1 hole.

Hartford’s Zach Kokoska doubled home a run in the next frame, extending the deficit to 3-1. Bright would allow those three runs through his five innings, striking out eight batters. The Yard Goats blew the game open in the seventh, plating four runs on five hits to take a decisive 7-1 edge. Hartford totaled 15 hits against Baysox pitching on the afternoon.

Bowie was held to just the one run against Yard Goats right-hander Jarrod Cande (W, 1-0) through his five innings of work. However, the Baysox did make things interesting late. TT Bowens clubbed a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to cut it down to a three-run advantage. Bowens, back in his home state of Connecticut, finished the series going 7-for-18 (.389) at the plate with four extra-base hits and nine runs batted in.

The Baysox threatened against Yard Goats right-hander Dugan Darnell (S, 1) in the ninth, with a pair of base runners and no outs. However, Bowie grounded into a costly double play and flew out to center in its next two plate appearances, ending the game quietly.

Bowie totaled 10 hits on Sunday, including another multi-hit effort from Samuel Basallo.

The Baysox dropped four of six games in Hartford this week and will have an off day on Monday.

