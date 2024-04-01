Baltimore Port Reopening Progress: New Temporary Channel To Be Established Near Key Bridge

The Captain of the Port (COTP) has announced the creation of a temporary alternate channel by the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a key development in the phased reopening of the Port of Baltimore. Federal On-Scene Coordinator, Capt. David O’Connell, highlighted the significance, stating, “This will mark an important first step along the road to reopening the port of Baltimore.” The alternate route will be designed to ensure continuous commercial marine traffic.

The new channel will be equipped with government lighted navigation aids and specifications include an 11-foot controlling depth, 264-foot horizontal, and 96-foot vertical clearance. A 2,000-yard safety zone around the Key Bridge continues to be enforced, requiring COTP or authorized representative permission for access.

Mariners are advised to stay updated through VHF-FM marine channel 16 for official broadcasts. The general public is prohibited from entering the safety zone without proper authorization. A debris reporting hotline is available at +1 (410) 205-6625.

The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command, consisting of entities such as the U.S. Coast Guard and Maryland State Police, manages the operation. Further details can be found at www.keybridgeresponse2024.com.

Support resources for those impacted by the port closure include a Benefit Line for Port of Baltimore Workers ( (667) 930-5989) and Disaster Loan Assistance. The Unified Command remains focused on ensuring safety, restoring infrastructure, environmental protection, and aiding the investigation.

