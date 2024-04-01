April 1, 2024
Annapolis, US 50 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Baltimore Port Reopening Progress: New Temporary Channel To Be Established Near Key Bridge Annapolis to Introduce $75 Daily “Congestion Fee” in Ward 1 Creating an Effective Social Media Strategy for Small Businesses Jennifer Esposito to Debut Inaugural Film “Fresh Kills” at Annapolis Film Festival Swift Action by Annapolis Fire Department Limits Damage to Commercial Garage Fire
Local News

Baltimore Port Reopening Progress: New Temporary Channel To Be Established Near Key Bridge

The Captain of the Port (COTP) has announced the creation of a temporary alternate channel by the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a key development in the phased reopening of the Port of Baltimore. Federal On-Scene Coordinator, Capt. David O’Connell, highlighted the significance, stating, “This will mark an important first step along the road to reopening the port of Baltimore.” The alternate route will be designed to ensure continuous commercial marine traffic.

The new channel will be equipped with government lighted navigation aids and specifications include an 11-foot controlling depth, 264-foot horizontal, and 96-foot vertical clearance. A 2,000-yard safety zone around the Key Bridge continues to be enforced, requiring COTP or authorized representative permission for access.

Mariners are advised to stay updated through VHF-FM marine channel 16 for official broadcasts. The general public is prohibited from entering the safety zone without proper authorization. A debris reporting hotline is available at +1 (410) 205-6625.

The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command, consisting of entities such as the U.S. Coast Guard and Maryland State Police, manages the operation. Further details can be found at www.keybridgeresponse2024.com.

Support resources for those impacted by the port closure include a Benefit Line for Port of Baltimore Workers ( (667) 930-5989) and Disaster Loan Assistance. The Unified Command remains focused on ensuring safety, restoring infrastructure, environmental protection, and aiding the investigation.

Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Annapolis to Introduce $75 Daily “Congestion Fee” in Ward 1

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

ABC Events

ABC Events

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu