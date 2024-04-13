Arundel Rivers Bringing Environmental Education to Hundreds of Youth at YMCA Camp Letts

Arundel Rivers Federation (Arundel Rivers) and YMCA Camp Letts announced a partnership to provide hands-on environmental science sessions as part of the camp’s day program during its 10-week summer season. The Arundel Rivers Outreach and Education Program will design action-oriented environmental experiences for the campers that focus on student-led data collection and other immersive activities at the camp’s waterfront campus..

Through the guidance of Arundel Rivers environmental educators, hundreds of campers will have the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of issues affecting their local environment and learn proactive steps to protect our ecosystems. Campers will explore the shoreline of the Rhode River and the campus grounds to investigate water quality, invasive species, shoreline erosion, sea level rise, the importance of oysters, and more.

“The future of our rivers and the Chesapeake Bay depends on our youth,” said Matt Johnston, Executive Director of Arundel Rivers. “So, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to fill a small bit of these campers’ summers with environmental experiences that we hope will form memories that last a lifetime.”

The Arundel Rivers Outreach and Education Program is committed to connecting communities with their local lands and waters, striving to move individuals from awareness to action. In 2023, the program engaged over 1,000 volunteers and children in hands-on environmental experiences in the classroom, on our lands, and in our waters.

“In the same way that humans have a role in our ecosystem, young people play a role – a huge role – in environmental stewardship; they’re not just the inheritors of what their parents and grandparents leave behind.” Said Arundel Rivers Outreach and Education Coordinator, Mairin Corasaniti. “At Arundel Rivers, we want kids across our watersheds to experience the challenges our rivers face in real time. It’s our responsibility to help them learn the tools and skills needed to address environmental concerns, and we know that if something needs to be cared about and advocated for, you will not find a more passionate and dedicated champion for it than a 5th grader.”

YMCA Camp Letts serves as the perfect backdrop for this new environmental programming. The campus is located on a 219-acre peninsula that juts out into the Rhode River in Edgewater, MD. The camp provides year-round programming for youth including camps, field trips, and retreats. At Camp Letts children learn independence and collaboration while engaging in physical, social, and educational activities.

“We are excited to partner with Arundel Rivers to support our summer camp programming.” Said Camp Letts Executive Director, Philip Barbash. “We feel it is our duty and responsibility to be good stewards of the water that our land rests on and are uniquely positioned to leave a lasting impact on our community’s most important members: our youth.”

This program is made possible through a generous donation from The Brick Companies along with a grant award from The Chesapeake Bay Trust.

