April 23, 2024
April is IMPROV Month in Annapolis at Art Farm

Improv comedy in Annapolis gets supercharged with three events hosted by Reflex Improv at ArtFarm throughout the month of April. 

On Wednesday, April 24th from 7pm to 9pm, Reflex improv will host an Improv Open House with hands-on opportunities to experience improv games, musical improv, and, ImprovQuest, which combines improv comedy with role-playing gaming, followed by a half-hour improv show at 8:30pm. The Improv Open House is free to the public.. 

And on Saturday, April 27th closes out the month with an improv comedy show from 8pm to 9:30pm. $10 at the door. 

All events take place at ArtFarm, 111 Chinquapin Round Rd., in Annapolis. Our next round of Intro to Improv classes begin the first week of May.Reflex Improv has been bringing improv education to the Washington DC suburbs in Maryland and Virginia since 2016, teaching hundreds of people how to create improv scenes and bring the joy of yes-and in their lives through weekly classes, workshops, performances, and corporate workshops for Capital One, Deloitte, Airbus, Amtrak, and Volkswagen, among many others.

