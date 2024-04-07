Annapolis Symphony Orchestra Names New CEO

Shelley Row, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (ASO), announced the appointment of Dr. Ralph Kuncl as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organization. Kuncl comes to the ASO following a multi-faceted career as a physician-scientist at Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions and an executive at leading research universities, colleges, and nonprofits. His decades-long career has informed his leadership philosophy and ability to inspire philanthropy. Ralph and his wife Nancy live in historic Annapolis.

Ralph W. Kuncl is the Emeritus President of the University of Redlands in California, and before that was Provost/Executive Vice President at the University of Rochester in New York (a role that included oversight of the Eastman School of Music). At Redlands, he conceived and led the largest comprehensive campaign in the University’s history, completing its goal of $200 million with a strong advancement team. He sought and obtained the University’s largest gift of $35 million and helped nurture that donor couple’s personal life-giving of nearly $75 million.

He is a musician and community builder at heart, having had oversight of California’s second oldest Conservatory of Music at Redlands and having been liaison/major supporter of the

Redlands Symphony Orchestra, a regional professional symphony, has received financial and practical business subvention from the University for over 30 years. Because he helped take the Conservatory to new levels of excellence, he was considered by music faculty and visiting artists, as he was before at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, as the University’s “biggest fan and supporter of music.” An endowed music scholarship to the Redlands Conservatory was created in his honor.

Kuncl’s 23 years as an amateur vocal performer in the Baltimore Choral Arts Society continue to propel his interest in musical performance. Those years in a thriving major mid-Atlantic arts group gave him the developmental opportunity to be a frequent performer with the Baltimore Symphony and the Washington National Symphony under internationally renowned conductors. He appeared with BCAS as a chorister in several CD or TV recordings (one, Emmy-nominated),including the recording of Dave Brubeck’s Gates of Justice. Dr. Kuncl joined the University of Redlands chorus in performing Mozart’s Requiem in 2013 at Carnegie Hall and Verdi’s Requiem in Hollywood in 2014. Perhaps the highlights of his musical experience were the chances to conduct the combined University Orchestra and Chorus in Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus in the 67th annual Redlands Feast of Lights in 2014, and then to conduct Met Opera Soprano Angel Blue and the Redlands Symphony Orchestra in 2018 in a jazzy improvisation of the National Anthem. He has been a philanthropist of the arts wherever he has lived.

As Chief Executive Officer of the ASO, Kuncl will report to the Board of Trustees through the Board Chair. Kuncl will be responsible for managing all leadership and operational aspects of the ASO, including staff and financial resources. Priorities of the position include fundraising, increasing the patron and donor population of the ASO, renewing and implementing a strategic plan in cooperation with the Board and the Artistic Director, and developing and executing sustainable budget plans. The CEO is responsible and accountable for implementing the policies set by the Board of Trustees.

Shelley Row, Chair of the ASO Board of Trustees is eager to welcome Kuncl to the ASO. “After an extensive search, we are excited to welcome Ralph Kuncl to the ASO. Ralph brings unique depth as a respected and experienced leader. I’m most excited for the vision Ralph will help us achieve in partnership with Maestro José Luis Novo. The ASO is the professional-level orchestra in your backyard, and with Ralph’s leadership we will grow the impact of the ASO throughout our community,” she said.

Artistic Director and Conductor José Luis Novo said “I am delighted to welcome Ralph Kuncl to the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra as our new Chief Executive Officer. He comes with impressive professional credentials, extraordinary intellect and a passion for music and education that I believe will be an inspiring driving force for our organization. I am very excited to start working together to make sure that while the ASO remains the vibrant institution that it is right now it keeps deepening the reach in our community and beyond.”

Dr. Mary McKiel, immediate past Chair of the Board of Trustees and Chair of the Search Committee said: “Ralph Kuncl will bring new leadership and insight to the role of CEO for the Symphony. A former university President, Ralph successfully engaged the diverse communities of students, faculty, alumni, donors and parents in promoting the university and its vision. We believe his unique talents, skills, and pursuit of excellence come to ASO at the right time for building on the Symphony’s solid artistic foundation and expanding the impact of ASO across our community. He will work side-by-side with ASO’s Artistic Director and Conductor, Maestro José-Luis Novo, in achieving the vision and mission of the Symphony.”

Of his new role Kuncl said, “There is no more inspiring calling I can think of than to support what musicians bring to our lives, and the ASO and ASA musicians and educators are among the best. The chance to work alongside José Luis Novo in his 20th year of ASO artistry is a great opportunity. And I look forward not only to enhancing resources of all kinds for ASO musicians but above all else to sharing together in the vision that the Board and Artistic Director Jose-Luis have for a brilliant future as an anchor institution in the Annapolis/Maryland region.”

Kuncl will commence employment with the ASO on April 1, 2024. Ms. Row said, “We are confident that the transition period will be effortless for our partners, donors, and patrons. We look forward to continuing to serve our mission to inspire, educate, and enrich lives near and far by creating extraordinary musical experiences with uncompromising artistic excellence.”

Kuncl added, “The entire administrative staff and board members are terrific stewards of the ASO’s 62-year legacy as the largest performing arts institution in the city of Annapolis. I look forward to working with colleagues in other partner organizations as we work to bring the arts into underserved communities.”

